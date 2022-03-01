Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining the Most Price This Week (FEAR, BCMC, MLT)

Last week cryptocurrency markets experienced quite a bit of volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to hold support. However, Metaverse crypto coins managed to see significant price gains, with many rising over 30% in the past seven days. Let’s look at the top Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price this week, ordered by 7-day growth, lowest to highest.
3. Fear (FEAR) +34.77%
Launched in May 2021, Fear (FEAR) is a blockchain-based Metaverse gaming platform for horror games. At writing, it features two main titles, an immersive 3D horror game and a 2D puzzle/action game, both integrating the popular play-to-earn model into their ecosystem.
The Fear Metaverse gaming platform features a dual-token economy consisting of FEAR and BLOOD tokens. FEAR is the main utility asset on the platform used for in-game activities, while BLOOD is used to fuel the Fear ecosystem.
The platform is still in its early stages of development, with many exciting features scheduled to release later this year, including an NFT collection, a FEAR wallet, and more.
Fear announced an upcoming expansion of its Metaverse starting with the Fear Museum. FEAR CEO and Co-Founder Jonathan Carey shares a major upcoming HD update to the Fear Museum and Metaverse, which will be expanding into a vast open world this year.
The recent news is most likely the reason for FEAR’s incredible price gain of over 30% this week.
Fear is one of the fastest-growing, most-underrated Metaverse gaming platforms on the market, and its horror games look fantastic. FEAR is a must-watch in March 2022 and beyond.
You can purchase FEAR on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
2. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) +35.79%
Launching in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC), as the name suggests, is a blockchain-based monster hunting game allowing users to collect monster NFTs and buy/sell them on the marketplace.
BCMC is the native ERC-20 utility token enabling interaction with the game and ecosystem along with participation in the platform’s DAO governance.
The official game is fully launched, and users can check out this YouTube tutorial with
a brief explanation on how to play the game and various mechanics:
Blockchain Monster Hunt features an incredible design, and as the world’s first multi-chain Metaverse game, BCMC is a must-watch in March 2022.
The recent price gain is most likely to the recent bump in rewards for players, resulting in even higher potential rewards. We highly recommend checking out this game if you’re looking to earn significant rewards.
🥳🔥 5️⃣0️⃣ MORE BNB PUMPED FOR THE CAMPAIGN TO FORWARD 🚀🚀
Users are LOVING the x1000 Chain Token Reward so we decided to prolong it! 50 more BNB has been added: https://t.co/NrYE4CX2yo
"On Spot" Element Today:🌊WATER🌊
Have a great time Battling, Blockchain Defenders!!🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/sNVjSYtCpZ
— Blockchain Monster Hunt (@bcmhunt) March 1, 2022
You can buy BCMC on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, and more.
1. MILC Platform (MLT) +37.79%
Launching its token in May 2021, MILC Platform, aka Media Industry Licensing Content, is building a bridge between content creators and their audiences, enabling both parties to create and distribute new quality content.
The MILC Platform is looking to solve several critical issues in the online media industry, including Global availability of video content, complex licensing for the industry, the discovery of content for buyers, and receiving feedback from audiences.
One of MILC’s main selling points is their partnership with Welt der Wunder TV, an independent TV network based in Switzerland and Germany.
MLT is the top Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price this week, rising over 37% in the past seven days. The recent price hike is most likely due to the continual development of the platform and the recent partnership with Legends of Elysium, an online card game integrating NFTs.
📢MILC Platform is excited to announce partnership with @LegendsElysium!🎊
🎮 Legends of Elysium is an online card game with strategy elements set in a fantasy atmosphere. It combines elements of classic card & board games with NFT technology
📕Read: https://t.co/kfCoBMKNeC
👇
— MILC Media Metaverse (@MILCplatform) March 1, 2022
MLT (Media Licensing Token) is the native utility asset used for licensing content, redistributing rewards to users, and more.
You can buy MLT on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
