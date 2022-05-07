Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $58 Million Market Cap – May 2022

Cryptocurrency markets are showing bearish momentum as of late, making it an excellent opportunity to pick up some underrated Metaverse crypto coins for those brave enough to buy the dip. This article looks at our pick of the top three relatively undervalued Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $58 million to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Boson Protocol (BOSON) – $51 million
Launched in April 2021, Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a top-rated decentralized Metaverse crypto coin and network looking to allow users to sell physical products in its Metaverse.
Boson Protocol is built on Decentraland, featuring a plot of land in its Metaverse. The project purchased land in June 2021 for over $700k to establish its virtual mall.
Users can currently check out the Boson Portal in Decentraland and explore its virtual mall in 3D. The mall features various challenges which users can complete for rewards, we recommend checking it out.
The native utility asset on the platform in BOSON, accruing value from extractive fees for transactions when third parties access the Boson Web3 data marketplace.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of BOSON, you can purchase its utility token on Crypto.com, KuCoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, etc.
2. Victoria VR (VR) – $55 million
Launched in December 2021, Victoria VR (Virtual Revolution) is building a realistic blockchain-based Metaverse utilizing Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.
Victoria’s Metaverse is looking to become a high-quality experience and will feature an open-world experience for everyone to visit. Victoria’s virtual world is looking to replace existing experiences of education, shopping, entertainment, business, etc.
Victoria is looking to integrate its open-world Metaverse with an MMORPG aspect into the game, allowing users to earn rewards, take on quests, and build characters.
While its Metaverse is still in development and not yet accessible, Victoria VR recently completed its VR Lands sale, which enabled whitelisted users to buy land in its upcoming digital world.
If you’ve missed the whitelist, you can still stake your VR tokens on Victoria’s staking dashboard and earn significant rewards on your current holdings.
The primary utility asset for Victoria is the VR token, an ERC-20 digital asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. VR’s utilities include interaction with its Metaverse, purchasing land, and staking it for rewards.
You can buy VR on Uniswap, KuCoin, BitMart, Gate.io, etc.
1. Verasity (VRA) – $57 million
Launched in April 2019, Verasity (VRA) is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coin with a market cap below $58 million. It’s a project looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with its unique Proof of View protocol.
Verasity is looking to tackle bots and fraudulent traffic by verifying each visit via its protocol, identifying illegitimate and artificial traffic from real human visits. In addition, Verasity’s Proof of View protocol can be utilized to authenticate NFTs, identifying copycat collections and verifying originals.
Verasity’s fraud prevention system is unique and utilized blockchain technology, making VRA a highly underrated and unique project worth keeping a close eye on in May 2022 and beyond.
Verasity also features its Esports platform, recently partnering with Axie Infinity’s GalAxie cup, where the team tested its Proof of View protocol and platform.
The utility asset for Verasity is VRA, an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token on the platform. VRA is rewarded for users that watch content and cal also be managed via Verasity’s VeraWallet, an online cryptocurrency wallet.
You can buy VRA on KuCoin, Hotcoin Global, Bittrex, OKX, Poloniex, Gate.io, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Image Source: raffinboy/123RF