Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $2 Million Market Cap (May 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to hold support. Metaverse crypto coins are also managing to keep current levels, with several projects showing double-digit percent growth. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $2 million to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Polker (PKR) – $1.3 million
- Unit Price: $0.0146
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $307k
Launched in June 2021, Polker (PKR) is one of the first play-to-earn poker games built on the blockchain. Powered by its PKR ERC-20 and BEP-20 token, the project is built with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4, enabling an engaging and immersive experience for players.
Polker includes a patented True Random Number Generator protocol, TRNG. It features a provably fair game system that any player can check to ensure the outcome of each bet is genuinely random.
While Polker will initially launch a browser-based app with plans to cover all platforms, it will also support next-generation VR devices with the next iteration of its product.
Polker also has an NFT collection, with the presale ending last week. The NFT sale was hosted on GenSharts, a new NFT marketplace for IDO tokens.
PKR is the primary utility asset for Polker, including Ethereum and BNB chain versions. PKR can be used to interact with the game, pay for various services, and participate in the Polker ecosystem.
You can purchase PKR on PancakeSwap, MEXC, Bittrex, BitMart, Uniswap, etc.
2. Juggernaut (JGN) – $1.8 million
- Unit Price: $0.04748
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $316k
Launched in September 2020, Juggernaut (JGN) is a highly underrated low market cap NFT and DeFi project and ecosystem. It includes a decentralized exchange, an NFT marketplace, and a staking platform for its native JGN tokens.
Juggernaut’s mission is to help new crypto enthusiasts and users get their foot in the door with NFTs and start using the nonfungible tokens.
Juggernaut is a BNB chain project, recently migrating to Avalanche’s C-Chain because of the high liquidity and lower fees.
Moreover, Juggernaut includes its JuggerDRAW game as part of its ecosystem. JuggerDRAW is an NFT-based trading card game that enables users to earn CAKE tokens, the native liquidity token for PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized exchange on the BNB chain.
With a current market cap of $1.8 million and a high 24-hour trading volume of $316k, Juggernaut is a must-watch in May 2022. It’s quite undervalued with the number of services in its ecosystem, and JGN could show significant bullish momentum when the markets stabilize.
JGN is the primary utility asset for Juggernaut, which include both ERC-20 and BEP-20 version. JGN can be used to earn rewards via the finance dashboard, purchase NFTs, interact with its Metaverse, etc.
You can buy JGN on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, MEXC, Gate.io, BKEX, LATOKEN, Jubi, Bittrex, etc.
1. Kalao (KLO) – $1.9 million
- Unit Price: $0.0445
- 24-hour Trading Volume: 307k
Launched in September 2021, Kalao (KLO) is a unique NFT marketplace built on Avalanche. It features its native token KLO, living on Avalanche’s C-Chain, service as the primary utility asset for the NFT marketplace.
Kalao’s NFT ecosystem offers a low-cost and easy-to-use marketplace on the Avalanche network. Its framework is built to accelerate the adoption of NFTs and the Metaverse for business use.
While Kalao’s Metaverse is still in development, users can check out a preview of its VR NFT gallery, which will provide an immersive experience for users to explore the various NFTs and show them off to their friends in the Metaverse.
KLO is the primary utility asset on the platform, which enables users to interact with the Metaverse. However, keep in mind that NFTs on the marketplace are listed in AVAX.
You can buy KLO on Avalanche-based exchanges like TradeJoe and Pangolin and other exchanges like Gate.io, LATOKEN, and BKEX.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
