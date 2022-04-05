Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.7 to Watch in April 2022

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways as Q1’s volatility subsided. The market may be stabilizing and potentially gearing up for another bull run, making this a perfect opportunity to accumulate some underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto coins. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse coins with a unit price below $0.7 to watch in April 2022, ordered by the current unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Efinity Token (EFI) – $0.5157
Market Capitalization: $87 million
Launched in August 2021, Efinity (EFI) is a Metaverse blockchain built by the Enjin (ENJ) team with the purpose of acting as an NFT highway for cryptocurrency projects and dApps. Efinity is a parachain built on Polkadot that looks to enable EFI to feature an independent economic structure.
The blockchain incorporates a Decentralized Autonomous Organization and cross-chain bridges and provides several incentives for EFI token holders. Efinity also features a system to craft and modify NFTs, discover prices for NFTs, etc.
Efinity is still in its early stages, but the blockchain can already process an immense amount of transactions. Specifically, Efinity can process batches of over 12k transactions at a time with over 120 million tokens in a single transaction, making this a highly scalable blockchain.
EFI is the primary utility asset for Efinity, allowing interaction with its blockchain, paying for fees, etc.
You can purchase EFI on Huobi Global, LBank, OKX, MEXC, and more.
2. Chromia (CHR) – $0.6128
Market Capitalization: $349 million
Launched in May 2019, Chromia (CHR) is a highly underrated blockchain also built for NFT and Metaverse applications. Chromia is similar to WAX because its focus is on helping developers build scalable and robust Metaverse/gaming dApps much faster than traditional layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum or BNB.
Chromia’s blockchain is Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible, meaning that similar design concepts can be utilized, and apps built on Chromia can be easily integrated with other EVM-compatible blockchains. Chromia’s development platform features a robust SDK providing detailed documentation and support for developers.
Chromia has proven to be a robust blockchain that can sustain several high-quality games. In fact, currently, some of the highest-valued Metaverse crypto games are built on the blockchain, including Mines of Dalarnia ($181 million market cap) and My Neighbor Alice ($249 million market cap), making Chromia a must-watch in April 2022.
The primary utility asset for the platform is CHR, an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. Some utilities for CHR include collecting payments, paying hosting fees for dApps, and using it as a reserve to peg native tokens for projects.
You can purchase CHR on PancakeSwap (V2), KuCoin, BitGlobal, FTX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Poloniex, Binance, and more.
1. Ontology (ONT) – $0.6421
Market Capitalization: $562 million
Launched in March 2018, Ontology (ONT) is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins, with a unit price below $0.7. Ontology is looking to provide a consistent identity system for individuals and brands in the Metaverse, similar to how Ethereum Name Service provides short wallet addresses comparable to domain names.
Ontology is a layer-2 solution for the Metaverse, similar to Polygon. However, while Polygon is looking to solve the issue of high transaction fees, Ontology is looking to connect various Metaverse identities via its ONT ID protocol, making it easier for businesses and brands to consolidate their accounts across the growing number of virtual worlds.
In addition, Ontology features Wing Finance, a DeFi lending protocol integrating a reputation score with the help of ONT ID.
With Wing Finance, users can start earning a passive income by participating in its economy and ecosystem.
ONT is the primary utility asset on the platform, utilized for several services across the Ontology ecosystem.
You can buy ONT on Crypto.com Exchange, Binance, KuCoin, OKX, ProBit Global, Huobi Global, FMFW.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
