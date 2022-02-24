Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.03 (February 2022)

This week, cryptocurrency markets are showing significant bearish momentum, with Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to hold support. This makes it an excellent opportunity to accumulate some underrated Metaverse crypto coins for those brave enough to buy the dip. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.03 to watch in February 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
3. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.01281
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is one of the leading Polygon-based Metaverse crypto coins focusing on building the most advanced real-time 3D engine. Bloktopia’s Metaverse will utilize Unreal Engine 5 for its Metaverse, providing a highly immersive virtual experience unmatched by others on the market.
The project’s Metaverse will feature a 21 story skyscraper to honor Bitcoin’s 21 million supply. Bloktopia residents are called Bloktopians, and the virtual environment will enable users to earn a passive income via its economy.
Bloktopia will allow users to own virtual real estate and will feature a unique NFT collection yet to be released.
BLOK is the native token in Bloktopia, an ERC-20 asset on the Ethereum blockchain. BLOK will be used for in-game activities, purchase items, and more.
You can buy BLOK on KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA) – $0.01691
Launched in April 2019, Verasity is looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with its unique Proof-of-View traffic protocol. Verasity is the future of Esports, Digital Entertainment, and AdTech.
One of the most significant problems in today’s video content is the amount of advertisement and traffic fraud. With the number of bots on the market, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between legitimate and fraudulent traffic. That’s where Verasity’s Proof-of-View protocol comes in; it can differentiate between human and bot traffic, increasing revenue for advertisers and conversions for publishers.
Verasity’s (VRA) blockchain-based solution to end Ad fraud empowers platforms and content creators by ultimately raising the quality of traffic that passes through and gets tracked by analytic software.
The native utility asset on the platform is VRA, used to reward viewers for watching content. Currently, users can visit Verasity’s content platform, Verasity TV, and start earning VRA tokens right away.
Verasity also offers its cloud wallet, making it easy for users to receive rewards and manage their VRA tokens. Users can also transfer the tokens to an external wallet or exchange and trade them freely on the open market.
VRA is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins as it manages to hold the top spots based on trading volume consistently. Verasity features one of the most robust communities on the market, and VRA is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can purchase VRA on Uniswap, Bittrex, KuCoin, and more.
1. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $0.02984
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is the leading Solana-based Metaverse crypto coin featuring a space-themed exploration and strategy game.
While the game is still developing, Star Atlas features a robust NFT marketplace, enabling users to purchase structures, resources, collectibles, and access passes.
To purchase these NFTs, users must connect via a Solana-compatible wallet like Phantom. Star Atlas’ NFT marketplace features a unique order book, differentiating it from traditional NFT marketplaces. Users can bid on NFTs similar to how an order book for a conventional cryptocurrency works on major exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, etc. This order book mechanism makes it easier to trade NFTs and keep track of the trends regarding various prices of digital assets.
Star Atlas also enables players to own virtual real estate and build fortunes in its Metaverse. Its ecosystem consists of the POLIS and ATLAS tokens. POLIS is the native governance token on the platform, enabling users to vote on proposals that shape the future of Star Atlas. ATLAS tokens are the native utility asset used for various in-game activities.
Star Atlas is the leading Metaverse crypto coin on Solana, and their robust and unique NFT Marketplace makes it a must-watch project in February 2022.
You can purchase ATLAS on Raydium and FTX.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
