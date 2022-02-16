Top 3 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $250 Million to Watch in February 2022

Low market cap Metaverse coins are some of the most popular options for new traders. There are hundreds of Metaverse coins on the market, and it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. This list looks at our hand-picked top three Metaverse coins with a market cap below $250 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $80 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain (ERN) is one of the most underrated Metaverse coins featuring the first authenticated and licensed NFT marketplace. Ethernity Chain features partnerships with AAA brands in gaming, sports, collectibles, and technology.
At the time of writing, there are over 30 NFT collections on the Ethernity Chain marketplace with over 100k difference items. Most of the collections are sports-themed, specifically featuring soccer players.
Ethernity Chain’s NFTs are some of the best designed on the market. If you’re an NFT collector looking for authentic and rare digital collectibles, you must check out Ethernity’s NFT marketplace.
The native token to the platform is called ERN, an ERC-20 digital asset living on Ethereum’s blockchain. Along with purchasing NFTs, users can stake their ERN tokens on a fixed staking option or provide liquidity earning passive rewards of up to 60% APY.
You can purchase ERN on Binance, Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $123 million
Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is the most popular NFT-based Metaverse crypto game enabling users to mine Trillium. Alien Worlds is built on the WAX blockchain and integrates with the Binance Smart Chain.
Alien Worlds features a low entry cost perfect for new users looking to get their foot in the door with Metaverse crypto gaming. It’s one of the simplest games to check out, with a highly intuitive UI and gameplay.
There are two main options for players to earn TLM tokens. The first option involves mining Trillium using NFT tools. The second option consists in staking your TLM tokens on the Binance Smart Chain and earning passive rewards.
Alien Worlds has a bullish long-term outlook as the most popular Metaverse game. The current market cap of $123 million is highly undervalued for a project with a fully functional product and a vibrant economy.
You can buy TLM on Binance, PancakeSwap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
1. Verasity (VRA) – $135 million
Launched in April 2019, Verasity (VRA) features an ecosystem of various products looking to tackle the massive $160 billion AdTech market with its unique Proof-of-View protocol.
Verasity’s Proof-of-View protocol can identify bot traffic and eliminate it, increasing engagement and revenue for publishers and advertisers.
Verasity’s leading offers are their content platform, Verasity TV, enabling viewers to earn VRA tokens for watching videos on the platform.
In addition, Verasity offers their cloud VeraWallet, making it easy for new users to sign up and start earning VRA tokens right away.
Verasity continues to dominate the Metaverse coins market with high trading volume. It’s one of the fastest-growing ecosystems on the market and is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can purchase VRA on Uniswap, Bittrex, KuCoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!