Top 3 Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (RXS, CPAN, DG)

While this week has been rough for Metaverse coins and the crypto market overall, several projects continue to show bullish momentum. This article looks at the top three Metaverse coins gaining the most price today, ordered by price gain, lowest to highest.
3. Rune Shards (RXS) +8.31%
Today, one of the top gainers is Rune Shards, the native token to the Rune game. Rune is a Diablo 2 inspired play-to-earn ARPG built on the Binance Smart Chain.
Rune features multiple game modes, including Rune Raid, allowing users to farm for rune rewards by staking liquidity. In addition, it features the Rune Evolution, a 2D play-to-earn arcade game available on the Web, Android, iPhone, and Desktop.
Check out this short gameplay tutorial for Rune Evolution:
Three more game modes are currently in development, one of which is the Rune Sanctuary, a 3D MMORPG world allowing users to buy land, NPCs, guild tokens, and much more.
At writing, Rune Shards are trading at $0.019 with a 24-hour volume of $67k. Its market cap is $3.5 million, with a circulating supply of 181 million RXS.
You can only purchase RXS on PancakeSwap at this time.
2. CryptoPlanes (CPAN) +10.34%
As the name suggests, Crypto Planes is a blockchain-based airplane game built on the Binance Smart Chain. It features a Metaverse with NFT planes. CryptoPlanes extends the CryptoCity Metaverse, also founding the famous racing game CryptoCars.
The game’s core revolves around NFT planes that players can purchase with CPAN. It costs 500 CPAN (roughly $250) to buy a plane or a blind box that rewards you with a random plane. Once you purchase the plane, you can stake it and complete missions to upgrade its level and earn rewards.
CryptoPlanes is a top-rated game, with over 212k players, 127k planes, and over 17 million in-game transactions.
The recent increase in volume is most likely due to CryptoPlanes’ recent Airports launch. Airports will enable revenue sharing for investors and allow holders to earn CPAN for every plane refueling at their Airport.
Currently, Airports are on auction, with the highest Pool with a bid at 212.8k CPAN, worth roughly $100k. The price will likely continue to rise as, according to a Twitter post made by Crypto Planes, the final price for the Changi Airport was at over 810k CPAN (roughly $400k)
Congratulate on Changi owners
Final Price: 810,901.90 CPAN 🎉🎉🎉
No more saying, good jobs our pilots, new number everyday ❤️ Let's Like and Retweet for people to know about the value of our Airport pic.twitter.com/R0m33KtrhR
— CryptoPlanes (@NFTCryptoPlanes) January 4, 2022
At writing, CPAN is trading at $0.555, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.1 million. Its market cap is $8.6 million, with a circulating supply of 15.6 million CPAN.
You can purchase CPAN on PancakeSwap, BKEX, DODO BSC, and ZT.
1. Decentral Games (DG) +12.05%
Decentral Games is a next-generation casino Metaverse built on Decentraland, featuring various popular casino games. Unlike traditional casinos, due to Decentral Games’ blockchain-based ecosystem, players can earn up to 50% of their losses back in DG tokens.
DG is the native token to the Decentral Games ecosystem, allowing users to access and interact with the DG metaverse.
One reason for Decentral Games’ recent price hike is most likely due to the influx of users playing ICE poker. In addition, users are making money by renting out their ICE NFTs by delegating them to other users.
Story of one of my delegates:
(Full vid: https://t.co/a5MeXiJRC7 )
Learn more: @DecentralGames pic.twitter.com/9QvIe6ouXP
— Kris Kay | 🍩 DeFi Donut (@thekriskay) January 5, 2022
ICE wearable NFTs are required to participate in Decentral Games’ free-to-play and play-to-earn ICE poker tables. Currently, all ICE NFTs are sold out, but they can be purchased via secondary markets like Opensea.
Currently, the cheapest play-to-earn enabled ICE NFT costs roughly 1.2 ETH, but users can snag them for 0.7-0.8 ETH by winning an auction.
DG is trading at $0.51 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 million at writing. Its market cap is $128 million, with a circulating supply of 250.4 million DG.
You can purchase DG on Uniswap or QuickSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
