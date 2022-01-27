Top 3 Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (RACEX, DDL, SIP)

This week crypto markets continued to struggle with bearish momentum. On the bright side, Metaverse crypto coins are holding support well, and some are seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. RaceX (RACEX) +15.85%
Launched in November 2021, RaceX is the first Race-to-earn gaming platform on the Avalanche network. It will feature a racing simulation to combine real-world and on-the-road racing with virtual racing.
The game enables RaceCar NFT holders to play with a representation of the same can in the simulation, allowing users to benefit from the Race-2-earn features on the platform.
In addition, RaceX will enable users to upgrade their RaceCard using a burn and re-ming system. Some upgrades include: adding body kits, changing colors, adding decals, changing the wheels and tires, and much more.
Moreover, RaceX will introduce random mystery boxes which contain limited edition NFTs and upgrades. The mystery box drops will also be available on the marketplace for those not looking to take their chances.
RaceX is currently still in development which is the reason for its $1.9 million market cap. In addition, the 24-hour trading volume is $32k, which means that price can fluctuate quite drastically soon.
The RaceCar NFtT public sale ended in December 2021, and the RACEX token is currently available on the exchange. You can purchase RACEX on TraderJoe and Pangolin.
2. DeFi Degen Land (DDL) +25.56%
Launched in November 2021, DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a Metaverse crypto coin featuring a BTC reflection mechanism and supporting multiple chains, including Cronos and BSC.
The DeFi Degen Land ecosystem will feature various mini-games with weekly leaderboards. Players can receive cash prizes between $50 and $500 if they place in the top 10.
In addition, the project features its DDL token on the Binance Smart Chain that rewards users with BTC for holding the token in their wallets. The auto-claim feature of DDL also makes it so the reflection happens automatically, and users don’t need to perform any extra actions.
Currently, DDL features two islands: Japan and the Red Light Green Light mini-game. Japan is a virtual island where players can claim their BTC manually. The Red Light Green Light island features a mini-game similar to the one in Squid Game, where players attempt to advance when the light is green.
DDL is currently in development, but the team has been improving their Metaverse, and the project has garnered strong community support. DDL has been topping the charts as the top gaining Metaverse crypto coin even during this bear market, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of this project.
You can purchase the DDL token on PancakeSwap.
1. SPACE SIP (SIP) +55.86%
Launched in October 2021, Space Sip is a play-to-earn Metaverse RPG crypto game featuring a space-themed addictive experience. The game revolves around acquiring legendary Spaceships and powerful weapons to grow their empire.
Players may participate in combat using their assets and earn SIP tokens as a result. In-game assets are tokenized as NFTs minted with the ERC-721 standard, which can be traded on their marketplace.
SIP is the native utility token to the platform distributed through mining and game activities. The token has real-world value and is traded on the exchange. Players can earn SIP tokens via many ways, including Sending spaceship NFTs to mine planets for SIP, participating in combat, participating in in-game events, mint spaceships and selling them on the marketplace, and more.
SIP is the top gainer today for Metaverse crypto coins, gaining over 54% in the past 24-hours. SIP’s current market cap of $1.1 million makes this an underrated project that’s worth watching.
You can purchase SIP on PancakeSwap, MEXC, MDEX, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!