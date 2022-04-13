Top 3 Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (APE, MIST, MOOV)

Metaverse coins are showing bullish momentum today as several projects are seeing double-digit price gains of up to 25%. Let’s look at the top three Metaverse coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest, and see why the price is rising.
3. ApeCoin (APE) +7.13%
Launching on March 17th, 2022, ApeCoin (APE) is one of the top performers today, rising by over 7% in the past 24 hours and rising by over 15% over the past seven days. ApeCoin is also the second-most valued Metaverse coin on the market, with a market cap of over $3.5 billion at writing.
ApeCoin, as the name suggests, is the primary governance and utility asset for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, one of the most sought-after and valuable NFT collections on the market.
ApeCoin was launched for the Web3 economy, whose current feature is governance of The Ape Foundation. Holders of APE will have voting powers to vote on various proposals initiated by the BAYC DAO, shaping the project’s future.
Even after a rough launch when the token saw significant price losses of up to 30%, the cryptocurrency maintained a multi-billion dollar market cap holding strong above the $10 support level, signaling the tremendous long-term potential for the project. As the team continues to develop features for the coin and its platform, ApeCoin could make it to the top-most valued Metaverse coin, surpassing even Decentraland.
One reason for ApeCoin’s recent price hike could be the announcement by Coinbase on April 11th that they’re making an interactive three-part film featuring the Bored Ape Yacht Club and the ApeCoin communities:
⭐️DEFINITELY SOMETHING⭐️
We're creating an interactive three-part film featuring the @BoredApeYC & @apecoin communities.
Come build with us!
👉 https://t.co/bmp2ZdT6SG pic.twitter.com/5vIRnbyupu
— Coinbase (@coinbase) April 11, 2022
The token itself is an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain, and it features a supply of 1 billion tokens with a current primary utility of governance.
You can buy ApeCoin on Coinbase, Uniswap, Gemini, Kraken, Gate.io, Binance, and more.
2. Mist (MIST) +18.25%
Launched in April 2021, Mist is the second-best performing Metaverse coin today, rising by over 18% in the past 24 hours. It’s one of the most underrated low market cap Metaverse coins on the market, featuring an NFT-based RPG game allowing players to explore its environment, collect unique NFTs, and battle monsters.
The game itself is built with the Unity game engine, and the team’s focus is on creating immersive and engaging experiences for its users. All in-game assets for Mist are tokenized either as digital assets or NFTs, providing full ownership to its player.
In addition to its RPG game, Mist is also developing a VR framework with a highly immersive design.
One reason for the recent price spike for Mist is the team’s showcase of gameplay footage on Twitter that garnered substantial support:
Combat Test Gone Wrong.
A few players gather around a campfire in the dev test environment. Watch as a deranged Elf picks a fight with the wrong Mousekin. A mistake he will never make again.
High Definition Video On YouTube➡️:https://t.co/r5m9yZRXUS pic.twitter.com/DmaVBiqSVT
— Mist Metaverse (@MistNft) April 10, 2022
The Mist Metaverse looks absolutely astounding, and this project has tremendous long-term potential that’s a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond.
The game is still in its early stages, hence the $5 million market cap. However, the long-term potential of this project is immense as the team proved that it can build quality games. In addition, the community around Mist is constantly growing, and the project could see significant price gains later this year.
The primary utility asset for Mist’s Metaverse is MIST, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. MIST connects the game to the blockchain, enabling holders to buy in-game assets, interact with its Metaverse, etc.
You can purchase MIST on XT.COM, BitTurk, LBank, Gate.io, and PancakeSwap.
1. Dotmoovs (MOOV) +25.05%
Launched in June 2021, Dotmoovs is currently one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto projects on the market with its upcoming release of dance battles around the International Dance Day on April 29th.
Dotmoovs features a mobile app that currently enables users to film themselves and compete against each other in freestyle soccer. The app uses an AI referee to judge which player does a better job with their moves, rewarding the winner with MOOV tokens.
One can think of Dotmoovs as the TikTok version of crypto since it enables users to record themselves performing various moves and earn rewards.
Dotmoovs also features an NFT marketplace for soccer fans, and we recommend checking it out.
Dotmoovs is the top gainer today, rising by over 25%. The recent price hike is most likely due to the market’s anticipation of the upcoming release of the dance feature, which will open up a whole new market for the cryptocurrency.
With the current market cap of sub $15 million, MOOV is one of the most undervalued and underrated projects featuring genuine utility. In addition, its mobile apps are already available for download, and we recommend checking them out.
MOOV is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions. The token’s primary utility at this time is the distribution of rewards to players, paying for transaction fees, purchasing NFTs, etc.
You can buy MOOV on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, BitGlobal, Uniswap, and more.
