Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Leading the DeFi Space: TRON (TRX), Decentraland (MANA) and Everlodge (ELDG)

Investors and traders will typically look for ways through which they can diversify their holdings. The objective of this task is to reduce their risks as much as possible. Those looking to diversify today, have been eyeing TRON (TRX), Decentraland (MANA), and Everlodge (ELDG). Based on the on-chart data, we will review all of these projects individually and see how far they can go.
Summary
- TRON can spike to $0.1
- Decentraland to spike to $0.46
- Everlodge to grow 4,000%
Decentraland (MANA) Price Prediction
Another crypto through which investors can diversify their holdings is Decentraland (MANA), which is estimated to spike in value by the end of 2023. Powered by the strong mood in the crypto market, the Decentraland crypto has been in an uptrend since mid-July of 2023. It has produced higher growth than many competing projects.
The Decentraland price found support at $0.33 and then gained bullish momentum as the entire crypto market surged. This was the direct result of BlackRock, which registered for a Bitcoin Spot ETF. If the Decentraland price increases above $0.42, there is a chance for a retest of the $0.445 level.
Analysts are also bullish on the future of the crypto, and according to the Decentraland price prediction, it can reach $0.46 by the end of the year.
TRON (TRX) Future Outlook
The TRON (TRX) cryptocurrency has responded positively to the global crypto market jump. In fact, during the past few days, it’s been up 5%.
The native crypto behind the TRON Network is trading at around $0.076. This captured the interest of investors, as evidenced by the influx of buyers. The TRON crypto’s trading volume jumped by 48% and is now at $210 million.
Moreover, this has left many traders wondering if this is enough to break the TRON price out of the consolidation phase. The TRON price prediction showcases that it can climb to $0.1 by the end of the year.
Everlodge (ELDG) to Surge in Value
The Everlodge crypto has also gained a significant level of attention as more investors are beginning to learn about the project’s feature set.
In fact, the project disrupts the traditional timeshare market and the real estate industry. It creates a hybrid property co-ownership model, and this can enable the everyday person access to an opportunity to own multi-million dollar vacation homes.
Specifically, instead of each person needing to pour millions of dollars, they can begin with as little as $100. Each property gets minted as an NFT.
Likewise, each person can just buy a fraction based on their budget and gain all of the benefits. With the global real estate market being worth $280 trillion, entry into the potential gains here is a huge point of appeal.
The ELDG token is at the core of the platform, as it offers discounts and governance and can be staked for passive income. At the presale period, it trades at just $0.012. However, analysts have projected that it can grow by 4,000% at launch.
