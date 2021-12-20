Top 3 Crypto Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price This Week (December 20th, 2021)

While crypto markets have been trading sideways, some crypto Metaverse coins have seen a significant price this week. Let’s take a look at three crypto Metaverse coins gaining the most price this week, ordered by 7-day price gain, lowest to highest.
3. UFO Gaming (UFO) +8.45%
UFO Gaming is a decentralized gaming platform built on Ethereum. The team is looking to bridge traditional games with blockchain technology.
UFO Gaming features the UFO crypto, the native utility token used in their Dark Metaverse. Each planet in UFO Gaming’s Dark Metaverse will include a unique set of games and allow players to purchase pieces of land via NFTs.
The process is similar to how Decentraland and The Sandbox set up, except different planets feature their land markets in separate virtual universes.
Some recent news regarding UFO Gaming is their recent KuCoin listing on December 16th. Users can now purchase UFO on KuCoin using USDT.
🛸 UFO IS OFFICIALLY LISTED ON @kucoincom
👉Pair: UFO/USDT
👉Trade: https://t.co/kROfzvkCVR
👉Withdrawals: 10:00 on December 18, 2021 (UTC)
Details: https://t.co/KB8uVC0QNF pic.twitter.com/r4NyY3YytS
— UFO Gaming (@TheUFOtoken) December 17, 2021
The recent KuCoin listing is a big reason for UFO Gaming’s bullish momentum this week, as KuCoin is a significant exchange that’s relatively selective when it comes to listing tokens.
At the time of writing, UFO Gaming is trading at $0.00002243, with a 24-hour trading volume of $25 million. There are 25.7 trillion UFO tokens with a market cap of $571 million.
You can purchase UFO on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, ShibaSwap, and more.
2. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) +11.09%
Mines of Dalarnia is a blockchain-based action-adventure game that allows players to mine and combines various in-game items, improving their character’s skill and gear. It features the MoD universe that enables players to fight enemies and find rare items.
Mines of Dalarnia is one of the most popular games on the market, with over 100,000 users interacting with its testnet.
The most recent news from MoD includes a land sale announcement, providing players an opportunity to purchase land in the game’s Metaverse. Users will need to deposit 100 DAR to get whitelisted for the land sale. Deposits will start December 27th, snapshots will begin January 10th, and end January 16th.
📍Land Sale Announcement📍
Get the opportunity to own Mines of Dalarnia lands!🍾
💵 Users will have to deposit 100 DAR.
⏰ Deposit acceptance will start on December 27.
⏰ Snapshots will begin on January 10 and will end on January 16.
Stay tuned for further details! ✨ pic.twitter.com/O7pEJDkm7K
— Mines of Dalarnia (@MinesOfDalarnia) December 19, 2021
DAR is currently trading at $2.19, with a 24-hour trading volume of $110 million. Its supply is 800 million DAR, with a $269 million market cap.
You can purchase DAR from Binance, Crypto.com, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, XT.com, and more.
1. LUKSO (LYXe) +37.57%
LUKSO is a blockchain infrastructure providing standards and solutions for physical and digital goods. Built by the creators of ERC-20 and ERC-725 token standards, its mission is to move blockchain beyond DeFi and integrate it with the real world.
The native cryptocurrency to the platform is called LYX, whose primary use is to secure the network. In addition, LUKSO features a token called LYXe, which is Ethereum’s version of the LYX token. Think of it like WETH and ETH; both represent the same value, just “wrapped” for different functions.
The most recent news about LUKSO is their launch of the world’s first red carpet debut NFT on Dematerialized, an experimental marketplace for fashion NFTs built on the LUKSON blockchain.
Today @_IoDF launched the world’s first red carpet debut NFT on @dematerialised ✨
“NFTs are making history, disrupting and decentralising the landscape of art and culture through crypto and blockchain.” #madeonLUKSO https://t.co/yCHPfEAHCI
— LUKSO (@lukso_io) December 10, 2021
LYXe is currently trading at $15.44, up over 39% in the past seven days. LUKSO has a market cap of $228 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4 million.
You can purchase LYXe on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
