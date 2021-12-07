Top 11 Metaverse Coins With a Unit Price of Under $10

With the number of Metaverse coins on the market, it can be hard to find good-quality projects that offer new tech and innovation. This article looks at our top 11 hand-picked Metaverse coins with a unit price of under $10, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
11. Verasity (VRA) – $0.04635 ($206 million)
Verasity is an Ethereum-based video-sharing platform, describing itself as a “protocol and product layer platform for Esports and video entertainment.”
VRA’s vision is to increase advertising revenue and engagement on its platform for advertisers and video publishers. It implements the Proof of View protocol, ensuring that traffic comes from legitimate sources.
At the time of writing, VRA is trading at $0.04635, with a 24-hour trading volume of $132 million. The circulating supply for VRA is 4.47 billion, with a market cap of $206 million.
You can purchase VRA from KuCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bittrex, Uniswap, and more.
10. RedFOX Labs (RFOX) – $0.184 ($238 million)
RedFOX Labs is building the Metaverse for everyone. Its mission is to be the leader in immersive metaverse experiences focused on gaming, retail, media, and rewards.
RFOX is the native token to the platform, powering the RedFOX ecosystem and acting as a form of payment. In addition, RFOX is used for trading fees, liquidity pools, and NFTs.
One of RedFOX’s best features is the RFOXVALT, a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience combining gaming elements and forms of the RedFOX Metaverse.
At the time of writing, RFOX is trading at $0.1825, with a 24-hour trading volume of $14 million. RFOX has a circulating supply of 1.31 billion, with a market cap of $238 million.
You can purchase RFOX on KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Liquid, Bittrex, PancakeSwap, and more.
9. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $0.2639 ($239 million)
Alien Worlds features a decentralized Metaverse connected to Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain. It’s currently one of the most popular blockchain-based NFT games on the market, reaching over 200k users last month.
Alien Worlds allows players to lease spacecraft and send them on missions to discover the Metaverse. As players embark on their 2055 adventure, they can come across Trillium. TLM incentivizes players to play the game as it has real-world value.
Players can travel to various planets, which are all separate Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs receive daily Trillium through the smart contracts, and players can also receive a portion of the TLM if they are a part of that planet’s DAO.
At the time of writing, TLM is trading at $0.26, with a 24-hour trading volume of $188 million. Its circulating supply is 914 million TLM, with a market cap of $239 million.
8. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $0.1303 ($281 million)
Star Atlas is a next-generation virtual metaverse built on Solana. It’s a space exploration and strategy game that’s currently one of the most anticipated projects on the market.
Star Atlas is a blockchain-based strategy game of space exploration featuring a space-themed universe. Players can build their fortunes in their own homes in space, explore and conquer various planets and stars, and join the Star Atlas intergalactic ecosystem.
Star Atlas features a marketplace allowing players to trade resources both inside and outside the game. In addition, Star Atlas also includes Mining Towns, which are resource-rich areas of economic activity.
At the time of writing, ATLAS is trading at $0.1303, with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million. ATLAS has a circulating supply of 2.16 billion, with a market cap of $281 million.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX, Gate.io, Raydium, Serum DEX, MEXC, AscentEx (Bitmax), and more.
7. Wilder World (WILD) – $4.92 ($361 million)
Wilder World is an Ethereum-based immersive 5D Metaverse built with Unreal Engine 5. The Wilder World Metaverse is still in development but will allow users to purchase various cars, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
In addition, Wilder World aims to be the first genuinely liquid, decentralized, and community-led NFT marketplace.
WILD is the native token to the Wilder World ecosystem and interacts with their marketplace and governs the Wilder DAO.
At the time of writing, WILD is trading at $4.92, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16 million. Its circulating supply is 73 million, with a market cap of $361 million.
You can purchase WILD on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, Bitget, and more.
6. Starlink (STARL) – $0.00004328 ($429 million)
Starlink aims to create the first truly decentralized Metaverse. It describes itself as a decentralized community-owned virtual project. Its platform will act as a gaming launchpad, with the first game released called Warp Nexus – a vast space exploration game.
STARL allows users to buy, sell and trade virtual items like Spacecraft, Satellites, and Lands.
It’s also a governance token, allowing holders to vote on proposals with their STARL.
At the time of writing, STARL is trading at $0.00004255, with a 24-hour trading volume of $36 million. The circulating supply for STARL is at 9.9 trillion, with a market cap of $429 million.
You can purchase STARL on Gate.io, Uniswap, OKEx, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, CoinEx, ShibaSwap, and more.
5. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $0.6131 ($456 million)
CEEK VR is looking to become the future of music streaming and publishing, connecting digital content creators with their fans.
CEEK’s recent partnership agreement with Universal Music Group grants them the rights to stream live performances of top artists like Neyo, Sting, Kay Perry, Lady Gaga, and much more.
CEEK is the native ERC-20 token to the CEEK VR platform. The CEEK ecosystem provides many ways to earn tokens, including creating custom coins for artists and labels, creating various digital merchandise, sharing links on social media, curating content for approval, and more.
At the time of writing, CEEK is trading at $0.6136, with a 24-hour trading volume of $33 million. Its circulating supply is 743 million CEEK, with a market cap of $456 million.
You can purchase CEEK on Gate.io, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Bancor Network, ProBit Global, ApeSwap (BSC), LATOKEN, and more.
4. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.08735 ($724 million)
Bloktopia is a virtual metaverse world featuring a 21 story skyscraper. Users can explore various skyscraper levels, with each offering a different set of experiences. Players will earn revenue through real estate ownership, advertising revenue, play-to-earn games, and much more.
According to its official website:
“Bloktopia will provide an unprecedented VR experience for the crypto community, bringing users together all in one immersive and engaging environment.”
At the time of writing, Bloktopia is trading at $0.08809, with a 24-hour trading volume of $734 million. The circulating supply for BLOK is 8.34 billion, with a market cap of $724 million.
You can purchase BLOK on KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, QuickSwap, Bitrue, Bitmark, DODO Polygon, and more.
3. UFO Gaming (UFO) – $0.00003141 ($809 million)
UFO Gaming is a decentralized gaming platform looking to bridge traditional games with blockchain technology, all while allowing players to earn rewards with a Play-to-earn model.
According to its official website:
“UFO Gaming will collaborate with traditional gaming companies to integrate them onto the blockchain and develop new blockchain gaming features.”
UFO Gaming features the UFO utility token, the native currency used in their Dark Metaverse. Each planet in the Dark Metaverse will offer a unique set of games and allow players to purchase pieces of land via NFTs, similar to how Decentraland and The Sandbox have it set up.
At the time of writing, UFO Gaming is trading at $0.00003144, with a 24-hour trading volume of $27 million. There are 25.7 trillion UFO tokens with a market cap of $809 million.
You can purchase UFO on Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, ShibaSwap, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND) – $5.41 ($4.9 billion)
The Sandbox is by far one of the best projects on this list. It features a 3D Metaverse similar to Decentraland, the difference being The Sandbox features a desktop application instead of an in-browser experience.
With their recently launched Alpha on November 29th, The Sandbox universe is similar to Minecraft but has higher quality and more RPG mechanics.
At this time, players can check out three different experiences in The Sandbox; no Alpha pass is required.
At the time of writing, SAND is trading at $5.41, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 billion. Its circulating supply is 913 million, with a market cap of $4.9 billion.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bithumb, FTX, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $3.89 ($7 billion)
Decentraland is one of the leading Metaverse projects on the market and my personal favorite. It features a 3D blockchain-based metaverse that allows players to buy plots of land and explore the virtual universe. There are a variety of experiences available, such as Casinos, Concerts, Galleries, and much more.
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the longest-running 3D Metaverse project in crypto. The only other project that comes close to Decentraland is The Sandbox.
Anyone can check out Decentraland by visiting their official website and connecting using MetaMask with a Chrome browser.
At the time of writing, MANA is trading at $3.90, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.6 billion. Mana’s circulating supply is 1.82 billion, with a market cap of $7 billion.
You can purchase MANA on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Binance.US, FTX, Crypto.com, Kraken, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
