Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 100 Million

Low supply Metaverse crypto coins are prevalent among investors looking for projects with higher unit prices. After all, Metaverse crypto coins with unit prices of a few satoshis look more like meme coins than serious projects. This list looks at our top 10 favorite Metaverse crypto coins with a circulating supply below 100 Million, ordered current supply, lowest to highest.
10. Illuvium (ILV) – 642k
Initially launching in March 2021, Illuvium is an open-world RPG adventure game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Illuvium features a Metaverse that contains deity-like creatures called Illuvials.
Players can discover and collect these creatures as there are over 100 different types of Illuvials, each possessing unique attributes. Illuvium’s beta is scheduled to launch in Q1 of this year when players will be able to experience the Illuvium Metaverse for themselves.
You can purchase ILV on most major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Poloniex, Sushiswap, OKEx, and more.
9. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – 13 million
Launching in March 2021, Ethernity Chain describes itself as the world’s first authenticated & licensed NFT platform on the Ethereum blockchain. It features a community-oriented digital collectibles marketplace that produces authenticated and certified NFTs.
Ethernity chain enables users to create an account and connect their wallets. Users can shop NFTs and explore the Ethernity marketplace. Purchases on Ethernity’s NFT marketplace can be made with ETH or ERN.
ERN is Ethernity’s utility token, allowing users to interact with the platform and purchase various NFTs. In addition, the Ethernity chain enables holders to stake their ERN to earn rewards.
You can purchase ERN on Binance, KuCoin, and more.
8. Vulcan Forged (PYR) – 21.8 million
Launched in April 2021, Vulcan Forged is a blockchain game and NFT marketplace built on Polygon’s MATIC network. PYR is the native token on Vulcan Forged, which is the main currency for transactions on the platform.
Vulcan Forged currently features several in-browser games available for users to play. Moreover, Vulcan Forged offers a decentralized exchange enabling users to swap various tokens.
Their NFT marketplace features various plots of Land in their Metaverse that users can purchase. In addition, there are different collectible items users can check out.
You can purchase PYR on KuCoin, Binance, and more.
7. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – 30.6 million
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is a farm and builder game built on the Chromia blockchain. The game enables users to purchase virtual islands and upgrade them with unique items.
ALICE is the native utility token in the game built on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20). ALICE enables holders to invest, stake, play, and become a part of the My Neighbor Alice ecosphere.
The game is planned to launch in Spring 2022 and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
You can purchase ALICE on Crypto.com, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
6. Solice (SLC) – 43.2 million
With its token launching in January 2021, Solice is a cross-platform Metaverse built on Solana. Solice’s vision is similar to Decentraland and The Sandbox, enabling players to explore an immersive 3D virtual world and purchase Land.
Solice is focused on building a Metaverse environment owned wholly by users. Moreover, Solice features a play-to-earn model with the games in its Metaverse enabling users to earn rewards for playing.
Last but not least, Solice is looking to make it easy for players to create their in-game assets and 3D models to create their unique games.
You can purchase SLC on Raydium.
5. Axie Infinity (AXS) – 60.9 million
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins available. Axie Infinity features a Pokemon-style Metaverse game filled with Axies, cute NFT creatures. The goal of Axie Infinity is to breed, collect, and upgrade your Axies and grow your wealth.
Axie Infinity’s gameplay is robust, including various game modes. Players can compete against each other in the PVP arena, defeat bosses, complete quests, and much more.
Initially, Axie Infinity launched on Ethereum. However, the team is migrating the game to the Ronin blockchain, explicitly developed for Axie Infinity. Ronin is perfect for a use case like Axie Infinity because of its ability to handle a high throughput and transaction volume.
You can purchase AXS on Binance, KuCoin, Gemini, and more.
4. Aavegotchi (GHST) – 65.3 million
Initially launched in February 2021, Aavegotchi is a Metaverse NFT-base game featuring pixelated ghosts. Aavegotchi’s are built with the ERC721 token standard, used in popular games like Axie Infinity and CryptoKitties.
The project features GHST, the native token to the Aavegotchi platform. It enables holders to govern their DAO and stake their tokens for rewards.
Initially launching on Ethereum, Aavegotchi transitioned to Polygon shortly after its mainnet launch when Ethereum gas fees started rising dramatically.
You can purchase GHST from Binance, Uniswap, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
3. MOBOX (MBOX) – 79 million
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX is a GameFi project built on the Binance Smart Chain. MOBOX features the MOMOverse, which contains various blockchain-based play-to-earn games.
In addition to featuring NFT games, the MOMOverse offers several features, including an NFT marketplace, a system to stake MBOX tokens and farm NFTs, and much more.
MOMOverse is also working on a DAO governance system and a game called ChainZArena, a cross-platform play-to-earn RPG game enabling users to earn a passive income.
You can purchase MBOX on Binance, PancakeSwap, and more.
2. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – 81.7 million
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a DAO for crypto gaming economies. YGG is a community bringing players together to help them increase their earning potentials from popular Metaverses like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and more.
Yield Guild Games features their ERC-20 YGG token, which powers the platform’s DAO and ecosystem. Users must mint their YGG badge to join the gaming guild to get started.
It’s worth noting that the guild badge costs roughly $120 at the time of writing, with most of the ETH going towards transaction fees. Currently, it costs approximately $120 to mint a badge, with all the ETH going towards Gas fees.
You can purchase the YGG token from Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Wilder World (WILD) – 83.6 million
Launched in May 2021, Wilder World plans to build an ultra-realistic Ethereum Metaverse with Unreal Engine 5. Currently still in development, the Wilder World metaverse will allow users to purchase various cars, buildings, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
Wilder World’s vision is to be the first liquid and decentralized community-led NFT marketplace. WILD is the native utility token to Wilder World’s Metaverse and will enable interaction with the marketplace and govern the Wilder DAO.
Users can currently bid on NFT collections on the Wilder World marketplace. Even though the game is yet to be released, Wilder Worlds has a highly active marketplace with over 5,900 items and over 2,000 owners.
You can purchase WILD on KuCoin and Uniswap.
Disclosure: This article is not investment or trading advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
