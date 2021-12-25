Top 10 Best Crypto Metaverse Coins to Watch in 2022

As 2021 is coming to an end, 2022 is poised to be a significant year for crypto Metaverse coins. There are dozens of Metaverse coins on the market, and it can be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. That’s why we hand-picked our list of top ten crypto Metaverse coins to watch in 2022 that have an excellent potential for significant price increases next year.
Note: The list below is ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
10. Verasity (VRA) – $177 million
Verasity describes itself as a protocol and product layer platform for esports and video entertainment. It’s built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, with a mission to increase engagement and advertising revenue for publishers and advertisers.
VRA features a proof-of-view protocol that increases organic engagement and advertising revenue on the platform. Verasity also features a proprietary Adstack, a video player, and VRA rewards on its product layer.
Verasity makes for a great project to watch for 2022, as VRA’s proof-of-view protocol could be easily integrated into the Metaverse to allow users to earn tokens in exchange for their attention.
At the time of writing, VRA is trading at $0.039 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31 million. Its market cap is $177 million, with a circulating supply of 4.47 billion tokens.
You can purchase VRA on several major exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend KuCoin or Uniswap.
9. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $218 million
Alien Worlds is the most popular game on the WAX blockchain and one of the most underrated crypto games on the market. It’s a play-to-earn blockchain-based NFT game that allows users to mine Trillium and is my personal favorite on this list.
Players can choose a planet to mine and earn TLM by mining with their tools. Everyone is given a free shovel, to begin with, but it has minimal mining power. Users can purchase better mining tools for higher earning potential. There are several builds available depending on if you’re interested in mining TLM or NFTs.
One unique aspect of the game is how users can purchase Land and charge others fees for mining on their Land. At the time of writing, the cheapest Land was listed at 15,550.53 WAX, roughly $7,905.
Players can travel to various planets, all separate Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs receive daily Trillium through the smart contracts, and players can also receive a portion of the TLM if they are a part of that planet’s DAO.
As the most popular game on the market, Alien Worlds has a bright future in 2022. There’s no doubt that the team will continue developing and updating the game, which will push more users to it. With a relatively low market cap, Alien Worlds is a highly underrated project, in my opinion.
At the time of writing, TLM is trading at $0.2388, with a 24-hour trading volume of $80 million. Its circulating supply is 914 million TLM, with a market cap of $218 million.
8. Wilder World (WILD) – $341 million
Wilder World is an Ethereum-based immersive 5D Metaverse built with Unreal Engine 5. The Wilder World Metaverse is still in development but will allow users to purchase various cars, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
In addition, Wilder World aims to be the first genuinely liquid, decentralized, and community-led NFT marketplace.
WILD is the native token to the Wilder World ecosystem and interacts with their marketplace and governs the Wilder DAO.
I’m excited about Wilder World in 2022 because it will be built with the ultra-realistic Unreal Engine 5. If you’ve seen The Matrix Awakens preview on UE5, it looked incredible! Imagine a fully immersive Metaverse game made with the same engine?
At the time of writing, WILD is trading at $4.02, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.9 million. Its circulating supply is 83.6 million, with a market cap of $341 million.
You can purchase WILD on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, Bitget, and more.
7. Chromia (CHR) – $463 million
Chromia makes it easy for people to build decentralized applications in the real world. It features unique architecture, plays well with Ethereum, and enables developers to code applications seven to ten times faster.
Some of the more popular games built on Chromia include My Neighbor Alice, a Play-to-earn blockchain-based game with a market cap of over $430 million! In addition, Chromia also features Mines of Dalarnia, which has a market cap of $336 million.
I’m excited about Chromia for 2022 because CHR is highly likely to see a valuation of over $1 billion by next year. Chromia is a real competitor to Solana, which has a massive valuation of over $59 billion! With a market cap of under half a billion, there’s no doubt in my mind that CHR can see significant price increases next year, especially if they continue growing their ecosystem.
Currently, CHR is trading at $0.86, up over 18% in the past week. Its market cap is $463 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $172 million. You can purchase CHR on Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bithumb, Gate.io, FTX, and more.
6. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $523 million
The CEEK VR platform is looking to become the future of music streaming and publishing. It includes a patented VR headset currently available at major retailers like Best Buy and Target. In addition, CEEK VR features artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and much more.
CEEK is the native ERC-20 token to the CEEK VR platform. CEEK provides many ways to earn tokens, including creating custom coins for artists and labels, creating various digital merchandise, sharing links on social media, and curating content for approval. In addition, CEEK VR will feature CEEK CITY, a VR stage for live performances.
I’m excited for CEEK VR in 2022 because they offer more than just software. Their VR headset and 4D headphones enable users to immerse themselves into a unique Metaverse without the need for external hardware.
At the time of writing, CEEK is trading at $0.7. Its market cap is currently $520 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $34 million.
You can purchase CEEK on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, and more.
5. WAX (WAXP) – $947 million
Founded in 2017, WAX stands for The Worldwide Asset eXchange™. It’s dubbed the world’s most eco-friendly blockchain for NFTs, collectibles, and video games. WAXP is the native token on the WAX blockchain, and it’s used as the currency to buy video games, collectibles, and NFTs.
Along with dozens of dApp games that users can play, WAX allows you to buy, sell, and trade NFTs on their marketplace. It’s known as “The King of NFTs” as it has successfully facilitated millions of sales of NFTs from reputable partners, the likes of which include: Major League Baseball, Street Fighter, Atari, and much more.
WAX also hosts dozens of popular play-to-earn Metaverse games, some of which include Alien Worlds, Farming Tales, Prospectors, R-Planet, and more.
Compared to other blockchains, WAX’s main advantage is that users don’t have to pay gas fees. Instead, users stake their WAX for CPU / RAM power on the wax blockchain, allowing them to perform transactions.
This delegated proof-of-stake consensus mechanism makes WAX extremely attractive for dApps requiring many interactions with the blockchains.
WAXP is the native cryptocurrency on the WAX blockchain used as the main currency in their ecosystem. At writing, WAXP is trading at $0.50, up over 4% in the past 24 hours.
Its market cap is $949 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $57 million. You can purchase WAXP on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, Crypto.com, and more.
4. IoTeX (IOTX) – $1.2 billion
IoTeX is a scalable and privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things. IOTX is the native token to the IoTeX blockchain, which powers the network.
IoTeX has excellent potential for next year as its ecosystem continues growing. So far, the IoTeX team has proved that their blockchain can sustain various applications and keep up with the big boys like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.
The IoTeX ecosystem includes exchanges, wallets, and other unique Metaverse projects. One of my personal favorites is StarCrazy – a blockchain-based play-to-earn Metaverse NFT game allowing users to earn GFT tokens.
IoTeX also features the IoPay Web3.0 wallet available on Android and iOS devices. IoPay is the gateway to the IoTeX ecosystem that anyone can easily access.
At the time of writing, IoTeX is trading at $0.136, up over 6% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $1.29 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $139 million.
You can purchase IOTX on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – $6.1 billion
As one of the highest valued Metaverse projects on the market, there’s no doubt that The Sandbox has excellent potential for next year. With their Alpha season one completing successfully, the team is soon gearing up for a second Alpha season.
The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based 3D Metaverse, allowing users to buy plots of Land and monetize them. It offers a gamified experience that includes quests, games, and challenges to earn rewards.
Because The Sandbox features a downloadable client, it has unbeatable quality compared to other Metaverse projects. The best way to describe The Sandbox’s world is a combination between Minecraft and Fortnite.
The Sandbox also features the SAND token, which is used as the native currency on the platform. At the time of writing, SAND is trading at $6.65, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.19 billion.
Its market cap is $6.09 billion, and you can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bithumb, Gate.io, FTX, Uniswap, Gemini, Kraken, and more.
2. Decentraland (MANA) – $6.8 billion
Another great project with a high potential for significant price gains next year is Decentraland. This 3D blockchain-based Metaverse allows players to buy plots of Land and explore the virtual universe.
Decentraland has been open to the public since February 2020 and is the longest-running 3D Metaverse project in crypto. The only other project that comes close to what Decentraland offers is The Sandbox.
Anyone can check out Decentraland by visiting their official website and connecting using MetaMask on Chrome. Make sure that your wallet is set on the Ethereum chain, and have fun exploring!
While Decentraland is already one of the highest-valued projects on the market, as more and more platforms are built on Decentraland, MANA can easily double or triple in price.
At writing, MANA is trading at $3.76, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion. Its market cap is $6.8 billion, and you can purchase MANA on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, FTX, Kraken, and more.
1. Solana (SOL) – $59 billion
Solana is a relatively new blockchain platform initially released in April 2019. However, CoinMarketCap didn’t start tracking its price until April 2020. Since then, Solana has seen incredible price gains as its ecosystem and platform continued to develop.
Solana makes for a great project to watch for in 2022, as its community is growing exponentially, and its platform hosts a multitude of successful projects.
Some of the most popular dApps on Solana include Raydium, FTX, Magic Eden, Orca, and more. Solana’s ecosystem is growing every day, with more and more games released on its platform.
Solana is trading at $192, with a market cap of $59 billion. It has a 24-hour trading volume of $1.8 billion, with a circulating supply of 308 million SOL.
You can purchase Solana on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, FTX, Huobi Global, Kraken, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
