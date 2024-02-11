Toncoin (TON) dwindles, Avalanche (AVAX) future looks promising while market sees over $100m inflow into presales: DeeStream (DST) being top

As Toncoin (TON) faces challenges, Avalanche (AVAX) shows potential, and the market witnesses over $100 million flowing into presales, DeeStream (DST) emerges as a standout performer. While TON struggles, AVAX shines, and DeeStream (DST) promises to revolutionize online video streaming with its fresh approach and dedication to decentralization. Investors find DeeStream’s vision compelling amidst the intricacies of the crypto market.
Toncoin (TON): Battling Bearish Trends
Toncoin (TON) is going through a tough time as it struggles to move back into a positive market trend. Despite some recent efforts to increase in value, TON is encountering resistance from those looking to sell, making it difficult for the cryptocurrency to gain upward momentum. The price analysis shows a decline since December 23, and key moving averages are posing obstacles to any potential recovery.
Even though Toncoin (TON) saw a significant increase in value in recent months, reaching a peak of $2.77, maintaining that progress has proven to be hard. Currently valued at around $2.04, TON is facing more people wanting to sell, as seen in a 20% increase in trading activity during short-term trading sessions. However, the path to recovery for the cryptocurrency is filled with challenges, as technical indicators continue to suggest a bearish market sentiment.
Avalanche (AVAX): A Promising Future Amidst Technical Challenges
Avalanche (AVAX) is looking more promising compared to Toncoin’s challenges. In late January, AVAX dropped below $30 but has shown resilience, rising to over $36 with a 4.63% increase in the past week. Last year, AVAX became a strong player in DeFi, reaching nearly $50 before facing profit booking.
Despite recent efforts to surpass $40, Avalanche (AVAX) encounters resistance at $36.75, slowing its upward progress. Technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest positive momentum, indicating a potential rise above its yearly high of $43.40.
DeeStream (DST): Driving the Decentralized Video Streaming Movement
The cryptocurrency market has attracted more than $100 million in presales, and DeeStream (DST) is gaining prominence, changing how video streaming works. Unlike popular platforms, DeeStream (DST) supports decentralization and free speech, providing users with a place for open and uncensored discussions.
The global shift to live streaming presents significant opportunities for platforms like DeeStream (DST), with estimates suggesting a value of $247 billion by 2027. DeeStream (DST) is unique in the industry with features like peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming and decentralized governance.
Investors in DeeStream’s presale get a share of the platform’s generated fees. The platform’s swap service and rewards program make it user-friendly, emphasizing user trust and safety through decentralized governance and strong security measures.
DeeStream’s ICO is an appealing investment opportunity, with early-stage tokens priced competitively at $0.035. In the evolving cryptocurrency market, DeeStream (DST) stands out as a promising choice, providing a transparent and decentralized solution to the evolving needs of the streaming industry.
Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.