Toncoin (TON) and Filecoin (FIL) Steep Decline Continues: Can Pomerdoge (POMD) Deliver on Its Promise of 17x Gains Post-Launch?

The volatile crypto market is characterized by price fluctuations, with tokens like Toncoin (TON) and Filecoin (FIL) trading downward in recent times. While these cryptocurrencies experience a steep decline in their prices, Pomerdoge (POMD) has emerged, promising 17x gains after its launch.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale
Toncoin (TON): Downward Trends Despite Market Relevance
Toncoin (TON) is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain platform that utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model. Its value proposition revolves around providing customers with fast, secure, and transparent payment services. Toncoin also aids in facilitating transactions with minimal fees, including third-party applications.
However, while Toncoin recently experienced a significant surge in its price, it is trading in a downtrend. This can be attributed to concerns around the broader crypto market and low investor sentiment.
Although it will likely rally in the future, its near-term viability has come under scrutiny. Nevertheless, it remains a top token in the crypto market, ranking 11th by market capitalization.
Filecoin (FIL): Reduced Adoption Contribute to Decline
Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage system, with its mainnet launching in 2020. This peer-to-peer storage network intends to disrupt digital storage via blockchain technology, which it has somewhat achieved. As of this writing, Filecoin ranks 31st by market cap in the global crypto market.
The token has tangible utility, including payment for data storage, distribution services, and other transactions. However, despite its unique concept, which covers decentralized storage solutions, and its utility, Filecoin has been in decline across most of its price charts.
While low broader market sentiment has contributed to its decline, other factors have influenced this price depreciation. This includes reduced adoption, leaving investors concerned about its future price trajectory.
Pomerdoge (POMD): A 17x Growth Potential Token
Amidst the decline in Toncoin and Filecoin, Pomerdoge has emerged with an enticing promise: 17x gains post-launch. This ambitious goal has sparked curiosity and interest among enthusiasts, attracting both retail and institutional investors This has further contributed to the already overwhelming presale participation, with over $3.4 million raised as of press time.
Pomerdoge’s value proposition, which centers around play-to-earn (P2E) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), will see it achieve its ambitious goal. Moreover, as a blend between two of the hottest trends in the crypto landscape, it is poised to experience massive adoption.
The upcoming P2E game in its ecosystem promises global networking and a thrilling gaming experience. In addition, players will earn tokens while playing the game, which will give them access to NFTs on the platform. Further, players can trade items collected while playing the game within its gaming marketplace.
Additionally, its NFT collection, which comprises 7,777 digital collectibles, will play a critical role in delivering on its promise of 17x returns. Interestingly, the NFTs are available only to presale token holders and can be purchased on the platform.
The POMD token presale is ongoing at a cheap price of $0.0165, which is a competitive entry point considering its staggering growth potential. Its robust ecosystem and tangible utility will help it reach its ambitious goal. Hence, it is a more profitable alternative investment than Toncoin or Filecoin.
Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:
Website: https://pomerdoge.com/
Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.