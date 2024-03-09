TokenFi’s $TOKEN Skyrockets 117% in 7 Days Following $10 Million Investment

The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with excitement as TokenFi’s native token, $TOKEN, experiences an impressive surge of 117% in the past week.
This surge comes hot on the heels of an announcement by DWF Labs, revealing their substantial $10 million investment in $TOKEN.
The investment underscores DWF Labs’ confidence in TokenFi’s vision and positions $TOKEN as a frontrunner in the crypto market.
两分钟前，DWF Labs 向 #Gate 充值 2,000 万枚 $TOKEN ，价值 178 万美金
03.05 DWF Labs 宣布将购买价值 1000 万美金的 $TOKEN，使得币价短时涨超 20%，现价 $0.0905；目前 DWF 仍持有 4000 万枚代币（价值 362 万美金）
钱包地址 https://t.co/JBPnPecdSb pic.twitter.com/nfF6O5lVNa
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) March 8, 2024
In the past 24 hours alone, TokenFi has witnessed a staggering 174% increase in its trading volume, propelling its price upwards by 24%.
This surge in trading activity and price reflects the growing interest and confidence in $TOKEN among investors and traders.
20 Million $TOKEN Deposit To Gate.io
According to recent on-chain reports, DWF Labs made a significant move by depositing 20 million $TOKEN into Gate, a move valued at $1.78 million in US dollars.
Despite this deposit, DWF Labs still retains a substantial holding of 40 million tokens, currently valued at $3.62 million based on the current price of $0.0919 per token.
The influx of investment from DWF Labs, coupled with the impressive price surge and trading volume, positions $TOKEN as a key player in the cryptocurrency market. The backing from DWF Labs not only validates TokenFi’s vision but also instills confidence in the token’s potential for further growth and adoption.
As $TOKEN continues to gain momentum and attract attention within the crypto community, its journey towards becoming a prominent asset in the digital landscape is becoming increasingly evident.
With the support of DWF Labs and the positive market sentiment surrounding $TOKEN, the future looks promising for TokenFi and its native token as they strive to make significant strides in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency space.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: jemastock/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch