TokenFi’s $TOKEN Skyrockets 117% in 7 Days Following $10 Million Investment

March 9, 2024

The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with excitement as TokenFi’s native token, $TOKEN, experiences an impressive surge of 117% in the past week. 

This surge comes hot on the heels of an announcement by DWF Labs, revealing their substantial $10 million investment in $TOKEN.

The investment underscores DWF Labs’ confidence in TokenFi’s vision and positions $TOKEN as a frontrunner in the crypto market.

In the past 24 hours alone, TokenFi has witnessed a staggering 174% increase in its trading volume, propelling its price upwards by 24%. 

This surge in trading activity and price reflects the growing interest and confidence in $TOKEN among investors and traders.

20 Million $TOKEN Deposit To Gate.io

According to recent on-chain reports, DWF Labs made a significant move by depositing 20 million $TOKEN into Gate, a move valued at $1.78 million in US dollars.

Despite this deposit, DWF Labs still retains a substantial holding of 40 million tokens, currently valued at $3.62 million based on the current price of $0.0919 per token.

The influx of investment from DWF Labs, coupled with the impressive price surge and trading volume, positions $TOKEN as a key player in the cryptocurrency market. The backing from DWF Labs not only validates TokenFi’s vision but also instills confidence in the token’s potential for further growth and adoption.

As $TOKEN continues to gain momentum and attract attention within the crypto community, its journey towards becoming a prominent asset in the digital landscape is becoming increasingly evident. 

With the support of DWF Labs and the positive market sentiment surrounding $TOKEN, the future looks promising for TokenFi and its native token as they strive to make significant strides in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency space.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: jemastock/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.