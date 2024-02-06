TokenFi, $TOKEN Set to Launch Token Launcher Product On February 13th

TokenFi has announced the upcoming launch of its $Token Launcher product on February 13th, marking the first in a series of products set to debut on the mainnet.
The news has sparked significant interest, with TokenFi trending across various platforms following the announcement of its release date, all driven by $TOKEN.
Among the forthcoming products, the TokenFi RWA Tokenization Module stands out, scheduled to go live on the mainnet in 2024. Leveraging Chainlink’s technology, specifically $LINK, this module ensures users a secure and seamless tokenization experience.
#TokenFi is trending on X after announcing the release date of the TokenFi Token Launcher mainnet, with more products following shortly after, all powered by $TOKEN!
The TokenFi RWA Tokenization Module is another TokenFi product that will be live on the mainnet in 2024. It uses… pic.twitter.com/ZFmXTjtBck
— TokenFi (@tokenfi) February 5, 2024
$TOKEN Price Reaction Following The Launch Announcement
The announcement of the Token Launcher product had an immediate impact on the token’s price, witnessing a 9% increase in value and a remarkable 160% surge in trading volume within 24 hours.
TokenFi is dedicated to reshaping the tokenization industry, which is anticipated to reach a staggering value of $16 trillion by 2030. With the imminent launch of the Token Launcher and other products, the utility of $TOKEN is poised for exponential growth, positioning TokenFi as a leading project in the realm of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization within the cryptocurrency space.
As TokenFi continues to innovate and unveil its suite of products, investors and enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the transformative impact it will have on the broader crypto landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: jemastock/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch