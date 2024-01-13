TokenFi Achieves Milestone With Over 350 Million Tokens Locked In Staking Program

TokenFi, the native token associated with TokenFi’s tokenization protocol, has reached a significant achievement by having more than 350 million TokenFi tokens locked through the platform’s staking initiative.
Over 350M TokenFi Tokens Locked Up To 4 Years
Over 350 million #TokenFi / $TOKEN tokens have been locked up in the TokenFi staking program for a minimum duration of 3 months and up to 48 months. This accounts for more than 24% of TokenFi's circulating supply. Despite this, the… pic.twitter.com/g340E6NYjn
— TokenFi (@tokenfi) January 13, 2024
Launched on both the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum mainnets just last month, this staking program enables users to lock their tokens for a minimum of three months and a maximum of forty-eight months.
Notably, this constitutes over 24% of the total TokenFi token supply, showcasing the community’s strong commitment to long-term involvement. Despite the lockup, the staking program offers an appealing Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of up to 79%.
TokenFi Holders Approaches 6,000 Holders
The popularity of TokenFi is evident in its approaching 6,000 holders, according to data from Dextools. The project has garnered $3.22 million in locked liquidity and boasts a market capitalization of $15.41 million. These metrics underscore the growing interest and participation within the TokenFi ecosystem.
#Tokenization and #RWA will become the next crypto's biggest narratives leading into the #Bullrun2024
Tokenization is projected to be a $16 trillion industry within a few years and @tokenfi #TokenFi / $TOKEN is positioned well for it.
Thread 🧵🧵 (keep up with TokenFi moves) pic.twitter.com/rVfsTlyrh7
— CoinEcho (@mycoinecho) November 18, 2023
In a strategic move to bolster their global presence, Floki and its sister token, TokenFi, recently forged a partnership with Durban’s Super Giants cricket team. This collaboration aims to introduce both brands to an extensive audience of over 78 million viewers, primarily concentrated in India. Leveraging the popularity of cricket in the region, the marketing partnership seeks to enhance the visibility of Floki and TokenFi across Asia and beyond.
The success of this staking program, coupled with strategic partnerships, positions TokenFi as a promising contender in the evolving tokenization industry. It offers long-term value and engagement for its expanding community.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: alexandarilich/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch