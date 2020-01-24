The All-Star Basketball Economy

In only 9 seasons, Tobias Harris has played for 5 NBA teams – not to mention he’s only 27-years-old. Harris was first drafted into the NBA in 2011, signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Today, Harris is beyond the game, and his team – The Philadelphia 76ers – find themselves scoring less when Harris isn’t on the court. Moreover, just 2 in 10 of the 5-man combos he’s played have outscored him. Don’t overlook Harris abilities. Even serial NBA coach Doc Rivers made nods to his talent, “I knew he was a good player. We didn’t know how good. He’s just so efficient offensively. He’s a way better shooter, even though all the numbers said he was.” Rivers said this in March 2018, and Tobias is still on the rise.
Harris’ contributions are essentially as equal when he has the ball, and when he doesn’t. With 37.8% on-ball creation, and 23% off-ball spacing, he is strategic on the floor, positioning around the court to maintain possession of the ball. Furthermore, Harris is the only player on the 76er’s roster to have played in every game this season. Coincidentally, he has been maintaining his 80+ game playing-streak for every season since 2016. In the 2016-2017 NBA season, Harris played in 82 games, 80 games in the 2017-2018 season, and 81 games between 2018-2019.
Specifically dissecting the performance in Harris’ last 30 games, he’s averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists (per game). This updates his career stats to averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists (per game).
Statistically speaking, Tobias Harris is always improving. However, skill alone isn’t enough. Luckily, Tobias Harrison also has the heart of a team leader, and the habits of a champion. Will Tobias Harris make it to the All-Star game this year?