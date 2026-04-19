Three Major Exchanges Investigate RAVE Accusations of Market Manipulation

The RAVE controversy is now one of the most significant market integrity matters in recent crypto history resulting in three major exchanges Binance, Bitget and Gate conducting formal investigations into allegations of manipulation.
That development comes amid ongoing scrutiny from on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who declared that insiders had orchestrated a price distortion worth “hundreds of millions.”
An estimated $6.3 billion has been wiped out in market capitalization! What started as a meteoric rise in value devolved almost immediately into a blatant case of runaway volatility, prompting deep fears over fundamental market manipulation.
A Timeline Of The Collapse That Rocked The Market
The RAVE episode unravelled with astonishing speed on April 18, 2026, with major events occurring within hours. At 7:26 AM UTC, ZachXBT made a public call for a records check on odd trades supporting a suspect and subsequently put out news sounding a whistleblower bounty of $10,000 to anybody who could help.
$RAVE Under Scrutiny: $28B Valuation Explosion, Insider Tight Grip Accusations, & $43M Liquidation Aftermath
The bounty for information was upped to $25,000 by 10:56 a.m. UTC, reflecting the seriousness of the claims. Just minutes later, at 11:18 AM UTC, Bitget was the first exchange that publicly responded to the claims. RaveDAO published a denial at 3:06 PM UTC, while Binance followed at 2:08 PM UTC. The trio of responses was completed with Gate at 4:19 PM UTC.
The swirling sequence of events also illustrates the speed with which stories can turn on crypto, particularly when powerful people notice things that could look like foul play. It also reflects a trend toward increased public accountability demanding action from institutions.
These acknowledgments come quickly, but it still raises questions as to whether that suspicious on-chain activity would also have been detected through a semi-public method before being recorded in messages and brought to the public’s attention, which is what ZachXBT did.
Floods Of Insider Ownership And A Low Supply Squeeze Concerns
The allegations revolve at least in part about token distribution. ZachXBT analysis shows the approximate 95% control of the total RAVE token supply once initial distribution goes into play with addresses tied to it.
RAVE launched on Binance Alpha in December 2025 with an initial supply of one billion tokens and initially took off before slumping severely. But this concentration of supply creates great risks, notably that of coordinated price manipulation.
At the very least, ZachXBT asserts that the project team would know who was behind this significant portion of tokens. This contradicts the narrative that price movements were purely organic.
One alarming metric that further confirms these worries is nearly $6 billion in market cap lost after just $52 million liquidations in 24 hours. That imbalance implies the valuation was likely marketed at a level that could not be sustained by liquidity.
Data shows a brittle market structure capable of triggering massive value destruction with what is, in the grand scheme of things, modest selling pressure.
The Broader Pattern Of These Suspicious Tokens Emerges
Although RAVE is the most high profile example, ZachXBT has noted it is far from unique. He shared a few other tokens such as SIREN, MYX, COAI, M, PIPPIN and RIVER which also show similar shady price patterns.
The line on these projects, as with RAVE, was that they initially spiked up before cooling off quickly and heavy hitting downwards – signalling to skeptics around coordinated trading methods strategies as well as some insider activity. This pattern highlights systemic weaknesses in centralized exchange ecosystems, where specific tokens are particularly vulnerable to being manipulated as a result of their liquidity profiles and listing mechanisms.
ZachXBT warned exchanges are in critical need of improved detection and response. Delays are causing retail investors to bear the brunt of losses while platforms keep making money in trading fees, he argued.
But this critique hits on a sore point in the industry fault line between enabling an open market and strong user protection.
Facing increasing scrutiny, executives at the implicated exchanges have publicly committed to conduct extensive investigations. The CEO of the Binance platform, Richard Teng, conveyed that it would investigate “all market misconduct”.
Bitget CEO, Gracy Chen publicly acknowledged the call to action.
Gate’s Kevin Lee told users that the exchange is already working on it and stated “user protection first”.
In essence, all these statements are a signal to the public that exchanges are treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserve. Still, the ultimate usefulness of these probes, and whether any significant reforms will emerge from them, actually is unclear.
Conclusion: Investigation Underway And Questions Left Unanswered
And while the RAVE case has received increased attention, many of its facets are still unsolved. Earlier on April 13 and 14, ZachXBT said he reached out to RaveDAO co-founder Yemu Xu, who goes by wildwoomoo, but has not received a response from Xu.
He also stated that he did not take any trading position in RAVE, pointing out that it is the kind of asset with so much volatility that if one would have taken a trading action they could have been liquidated within minutes. The bounty he set up for whistle-blowers of $25,000 is still viable although most entries to date have no verifiable aspect.
The broader implications reach further than a single token raising fundamental questions about exchange surveillance of trading activity, project governance control over token distribution and industry agility in responding to market manipulation.
The RAVE incident is developing into a decisive moment for the oversight of crypto markets as investigations start to progress. What happens next will determine whether it sparks deeper protections or is rightfully relegated to the history books of past scandals.
For now one fact is undeniable: scrutiny on market integrity in the crypto sphere has sharpened and how this case plays out could determine the course of the sector for years to come.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!