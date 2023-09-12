THETA Network to Spike Following Theta VN Unstaking, The Sandbox Introduces Revamped Avatar Manager, Everlodge to Disrupt $280T Industry

The THETA Network (THETA) crypto can soon spike in value, according to analysts, especially after the update surrounding the Theta VN unstaking. Furthermore, The Sandbox (SAND) has recently been propelled with the introduction of a revamped Avatar Manager. However, another project is making waves, as it disrupts the $280 trillion real-estate space, and that’s Everlodge (ELDG).
Summary:
- THETA Network can reach $0.99
- The Sandbox is expected to climb to $0.54
- Everlodge can surge by 35x
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
THETA Network (THETA) Future Outlook
THETA Network (THETA) team introduced Theta VN unstaking as a means of accelerating the growth of the ecosystem. In addition, OpenTheta also announced ThetaCon23, which will unite the entire community.
As for the value, the THETA Network price stood at $0.62 during the past week. Its minimum value was at $0.59, with its maximum point at $0.65. However, according to analysts, the THETA Network crypto can surge in value, especially if it manages to rise above the $0.70 price barrier. Based on the THETA Network price prediction, it’s projected to surge to $0.99 by the end of 2023.
Why Analysts Project Gains for The Sandbox (SAND)
The Sandbox (SAND) social media pages announced the revamped Avatar Manager. Players can get access to redesigned UI/UX elements and can find new avatar information.
Some of this information includes collection name, rarity, TSB tier, and size. Anyone can also see what avatars have perks enabled, such as earning extra rewards on events or unlocking access to specific experiences. There are also over 20 new custom avatars in The Sandbox ecosystem.
As for The Sandbox crypto, the price performance had it between $0.301089 and $0.336007. However, it’s still the 58th largest crypto in terms of market cap, with a trading volume of $35,590,028. Based on The Sandbox price prediction, it can spike to $0.54 by the end of 2023.
Analysts Project 35x Growth for Everlodge (ELDG)
But THETA Network and The Sandbox are not the only two cryptocurrencies to grab a lot of attention.
Everlodge is an upcoming platform that digitizes and mints luxurious villas, vacation homes, and hotels in the form of NFTs. All of them are then fractionalized. Subsequently, anyone can jump into a property that was originally worth $2,800,000 or above for just $100.
This approach of implementing Web3 technology can disrupt the $280 trillion real estate industry and make otherwise illiquid assets extremely liquid.
In addition, the platform features a Rewards Club, and through it, anyone globally can access free nightly stays in the available locations. Better yet, the ELDG token that powers the platform is used for a wide range of utilities.
For example, users can stake it for passive income. In addition, they can use it for governance and discounts. During Stage 2 of the presale, it trades at just $0.016; however, analysts predict that it will grow by 35x at launch.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.