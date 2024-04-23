These DeFi Tokens Will Be Your Best Buy For 2024 – ETFSwap (ETFS), Avalanche (AVAX), And Stacks (STX) 

The DeFi industry hosts numerous exciting projects that deliver innovative features and services. Among these projects are Avalanche (AVAX), ETFSwap (ETFS), and Stacks (STX). Both Avalanche (AVAX) and Stacks (STX) are open-source, decentralised blockchains built to facilitate easy access to DeFi tools.
Given their excellent use cases, the governance tokens of both projects are excellent choices if you are looking to buy into top crypto projects for 2024. However, if you prefer to buy into new crypto projects, then ETFSwap (ETFS) is a solid project to opt for. Wondering what makes ETFSwap (ETFS) special. Let’s give you the details.
Avalanche (AVAX): Lightning-Fast Blockchain With Huge Financial Prospects
Often tagged as an Ethereum killer, the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain offers three crucial features: scalability, transaction speed, and cost-efficiency. Given its appeal, the project has grown significantly since its testnet was first launched in May 2019.
Recently, the Avalanche (AVAX) experienced a surge in the total value locked on the blockchain. During this period, the TVL on the platform was worth over $1.5 billion. This metric is quite telling as it indicates the level of user trust in the Avalanche (AVAX).
According to the Binance consensus rating, the Avalanche (AVAX) token is expected to hit $ 41.46 before 2024 runs out. This projection also indicates that the AVAX token has the potential to hit $55 by 2030.
With the potential of another bull run on the horizon, user trust should increase, leading to further growth in the price of the AVAX token.
Stacks (STX): Reliable Blockchain With Potential For More DeFi Growth
Stacks (STX) is a decentralized blockchain that allows smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps) to connect to Bitcoin. Although the Stacks (STX) blockchain is different from Bitcoin, both platforms are compatible.
The STX token holds the distinction of being the pioneer cryptocurrency to receive approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), while also being fully regulated by the agency.
As part of its use cases, investors can also stack STX tokens to earn Bitcoin. This has caused belief in the Stacks (STX) project to skyrocketed. As of April 15, 2024, the total value of assets locked on the Stacks blockchain is over $150 million, with the expectation that Stacks (STX) will continue to grow.
ETFSwap: Leading The Charge Towards Secure Investment Opportunities
ETFSwap (ETFS) is a unique DeFi platform that offers users access to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by tokenizing them on the blockchain. This way, investors of all sizes are able to take advantage of the growing Spot Bitcoin ETFs, as well as other ETFs, without having to worry about going through a third party.
The platform also offers easy access to market-making and perpetual trading services, as well as allowing users to maximize their profits using its leverage features. ETFSwap (ETFS) provides up to 10x leverage, meaning that users can maximize profits by up to 1,000%.
As a DeFi platform, ETFSwap (ETFS) delivers a permissionless environment to its users. Investors do not need to fulfill any KYC requirements before accessing their services. As a result, your activities are free from scrutiny from regulatory bodies.
The platform has been extensively audited by CyberScope, an industry leader in blockchain security, and the result fo this audit revealed no vulnerabilities in the platform. This means that the platform’s smart contracts are completely safe to interact with.
ETFSwap also provides staking services for its users, allowing them to earn passive income by staking their ETFS tokens. It will also reward its community for their participation, with 4% of its supply allocated to community incentives.
Currently, ETFSwap (ETFS) is in stage 1 of its presale and the tokens are being sold for the low price of $0.00854. This low price means that there is a huge runway for growth, with experts predicting that the token’s price could reach $1. Such a price point would mean a 100x return on investment for stage 1 investors.
As a relatively new project, ETFSwap (ETFS) has more potential for growth than Avalanche (AVAX) and Stacks (STX). So far, over 22 million have been sold during stage 1 of the presale as crypto investors have latched onto the ETFSwap (ETFS) wagon.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.