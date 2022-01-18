These 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gained Over 200% Today (MINIGAME, SQUID, MRE)

While cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this week, some Metaverse crypto coins are seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, January 18th.
3. MiniGame (MINIGAME) +200%
Launched in December 2021, MiniGame is a community-driven token deployed on the Binance Smart chain. The project features a Metaverse game incubator platform on BSC, similar to the popular Steam.
MiniGame focuses on the community aspect of their project, meaning no single entity controls the development of the platform. It’s worth noting that there isn’t a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) at this time.
What makes this project stand out and one potential reason for its recent price hike is that the team behind the MINIGAME token are the community mods who took the popular meme coin Shibazilla from a market cap of $100k to over $58 million.
MINIGAME is one of the top gainers today, up over 226% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $484k with a 24-hour volume of $69k.
You can purchase MINIGAME on PancakeSwap.
2. Squidanomics (SQUID) +273%
Launched in October 2021, Squidanomics is a Squid Games-themed Binance Smart Chain project featuring a hold-to-play Metaverse game enabling users to earn rewards simply for holding SQUID coins.
Squidanomics features the Squid Shooter game, a 3D immersive Metaverse enabling users to solve puzzles, get through obstacles, and discover valuable prizes such as NFTs and token drops.
Users can currently connect their MetaMask wallets on BSC and check out the game. To play the game, users are required to purchase a general admission NFT, currently costing $23 at writing. You can purchase the general admission ticket on the treasureland NFT market.
SQUID price is up over 270% today making it one of the best performing Metaverse crypto coins today. SQUID is worth keeping an eye on as their Minimum Viable Product is high quality and shows that the team can deliver.
SQUID has a fully diluted market cap of $4.3 million with a 24-hour volume of $71k.
You can purchase SQUID on PancakeSwap.
1. Knight War The Holy Trio (MRE) +340%
Launched on January 15th, 2022, Knight War: The Holy Trio is the world’s first blockchain-based idle defense game. The game is built on the Binance Smart Chain, with plans on moving onto Polygon’s network when the userbase grows.
Knight War: The Holy Trio is an ARPG game with automatic combat mechanics. The game includes a Single Player PvE campaign mode, a daily rewards system, and a multiplayer feature. Users can bring their team of five to fight in an auto PvP Arena mode and earn rewards.
Users can also equip weapons on their characters, increasing their base stats. The weapons are tokenized as NFTs and can be purchased on the Knight War marketplace. At writing, the average price for a bow or a dagger was roughly $30, which is a reasonable entry point.
Knight War: The Holy Trio features a dual-token economy consisting of Meteor Remnant Essence (MRE) tokens, and Knight War Spirits (KWS). All players earn MRE tokens by playing the game in the multiplayer and single-player modes and is a fully tradeable BEP-20 token. KWS tokens on the other hand can only be earned in special community events such as ranking, PvP tournaments, and world boss hunts.
While MRE is the top Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price today, KWS traded sideways after some bearish momentum over the weekend.
You can purchase MRE and KWS on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any crypto Metaverse coins.
