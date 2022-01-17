These 3 Cryptocurrencies Gained Over 300% Today (BART, PXT, THOREUM)

This weekend, crypto markets continue to trade sideways, with Bitcoin and Ethereum holding support. When the markets are trading sideways, it creates ample opportunity for unknown projects to explode in value. This article looks at the top three biggest gainers on CoinMarketCap gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. BarterTrade (BART) +310%
Launched in August 2020, BarterTrade describes itself as an easy, smart, social, and gamified way to trade crypto. BarterTrade is a cryptocurrency exchange featuring dozens of trading pairs.
BART is the exchange’s token, similar to how KCS is KuCoin’s token and BNB is Binance’s token. Users can currently sign up to the Barter exchange with their email, with no additional verification required to start using the platform.
Barter Trade also has a referral program rewarding users with a 1-5% commission for sign-ups under their link. We couldn’t find much information about the origins of the exchange or the team behind it. According to nic.io, the domain is registered by namecheap.com.
Overall, the exchange adds new trading pairs, and the platform seems to be professionally made. The recent price hike of 300% is significant, but the exchange’s token has been on a downwards trajectory since May 2021. Assuming this is the bottom for BART, the price could easily double again if the volume picks up.
You can purchase BART on Uniswap, Hotbit, Hoo, and more.
2. Project X Nodes (PXT) +319%
Recently launched on January 10th, Project X Nodes is an Avalanche-based token looking to establish itself as a passive income cryptocurrency with a highly involved and ethical community called the “X-Collective.”
While the project currently doesn’t have a whitepaper, Project X made a medium post back in December describing the various incentives for users to hold PXT and operate nodes.
Speaking of nodes, users can connect their MetaMask wallet and initialize PXT nodes to earn 0.34 PXT tokens every 24-hours. It’s worth noting that claiming the tokens is disabled until the project’s migration is complete. In addition, keep in mind that node creation is currently disabled until the migration is complete.
At writing, PXT is trading at $12.22, up over 411% in the past 24 hours. By operating a node, users would receive roughly $4 per day worth of PXT tokens, which is significant.
If you’re not interested in running nodes and are looking to take a gamble on a quick flip, you can purchase the PXT token on TraderJoe.
1. Thoreum (THOREUM) +867%
Launched in July 2021, the biggest gainer of today is Thoreum, a world-first liquidity mining coin with static rewards. Thoreum describes itself as a better alternative to Safemoon and other meme coins.
Today the project is upgrading from Thoreum to Thoreum v2, which is most likely the reason for the recent price hike.
According to their roadmap, Thoreum is planning on launching two NFT games and a farming ecosystem that will enable holders to earn rewards.
THOREUM is a BEP-20 token living on the Binance Smart Chain. You can purchase THOREUM on PancakeSwap and Bitrue.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
