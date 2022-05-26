The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 12% Today Amid Elvis Presley Partnership Announcement

The Sandbox (SAND) price is up over 12% today and up over 20% this week amid an announcement of an upcoming partnership between Elvis Presley Enterprises and web3 studio Run it Wild, where users in Sandbox’s Metaverse will be able to turn into Elvis characters and celebrate the icon in the virtual realm. The partnership will enable Elvis fans an all-access pass to the Elvis Metaverse, various play-to-earn games, enjoy Elvis avatars, and equip exclusive wearables.
Elvis Enters The Metaverse
The Sandbox is one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto projects in the cryptocurrency community. It is known to secure some of the most high-profile partnerships for onboarding icons and celebrities to its Metaverse.
The Sandbox features a unique partnership with Snoop Dogg, who’s building his Snoopverse playground in the Metaverse. Elvis Presley Enterprises is the latest iconic partnership with The Sandbox, which got investors excited as the token’s price increased by over 12% in the past 24 hours, most likely due to the partnership.
🎙️ Ladies and gentlemen…@elvispresley has left the building and entered #TheSandbox! pic.twitter.com/5Ks7sws7k2
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) May 25, 2022
Users will be able to party with their Elvis characters and enjoy a host of new Elvis avatars, wearables, and activities.
According to the official press release:
“These incredible partners, all leaders in the craft, help us build a one-of-a-kind meeting place for Elvis fans. The Elvis metaverse will host an array of ground-breaking experiences, generative collections, a showcase of rare concerts, fan experiences, and real events.”
The Sandbox (SAND) Price
In response to the announcement, SAND price increased by over 12% today, rising by over 20% in the past seven days.
SAND is currently valued at $1.7 billion and ranks as the third-most-valued Metaverse crypto coin by market cap, following ApeCoin (APE) and Decentraland (MANA).
With a 24-hour trading volume of $734 million, double that of APE and MANA, The Sandbox remains the highest-traded Metaverse crypto project, signaling tremendous market momentum which could push SAND further.
SAND is currently trading at $1.45, managing to maintain current levels for most of May. As the cryptocurrency markets and Bitcoin/Ethereum continue to trade sideways, SAND could break out past the $2 resistance level if all goes well.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, Bithumb, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Gate.io, Kraken, Uniswap, etc.
