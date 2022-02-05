The Sandbox Price Up 14% Amid Upcoming Web3 LAND Sale

With crypto markets showing significant price gains today, The Sandbox is up over 14% amid an upcoming Web3 LAND sale scheduled for February 10th. Let’s look at what’s been happening with The Sandbox and why the SAND price is rising today.
What Is The Sandbox (SAND)?
If you’re into Metaverse crypto coins, chances are you’ve already heard about The Sandbox (SAND); it’s only the second-most valued Metaverse coin on the market, following Decentraland.
The Sandbox is a 3D blockchain-based Metaverse featuring tokenized in-game assets as NFTs and incorporated RPG aspects of traditional games.
The Sandbox completed its Alpha season one in December 2021, enabling users to experience their virtual world for themselves. Check out our review of The Sandbox Alpha if you’d like more details on the gameplay and activities available in their Metaverse.
Why Is SAND Price Rising?
This week, the SAND price increased by over 16% as the team announced another LAND sale, including over 550+ LANDs, 8 ESTATE auctions, and Premium NFTs.
The #Web3 LAND Sale
🔸 550+ LANDs
🔸 8 ESTATE auctions
🔸 Premium #NFTs
…& a vast array of partners disrupting the #blockchain ecosystem will enter the #Metaverse!
👉 February 10th at 1PM UTC
👉 https://t.co/bcJ6EppCFS pic.twitter.com/ogwH44qI17
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) February 3, 2022
The LAND sale is scheduled for February 10th at 1 PM UTC, so if you’re looking to buy some virtual land, mark your calendars!
In addition, The Sandbox recently released a new LAND contract fixing a vulnerability in the previous contract reported on December 25th. If you have LAND, make sure to migrate it to the new contract. Keep in mind The Sandbox will cover the gas fees.
Over 5,000 people have migrated their LAND! ⏩ Have you migrated yet?
Here’s how 👇https://t.co/CXlVpcuSRl
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) February 4, 2022
Overall, The Sandbox is one of the most anticipated projects on the market, and their LAND economy is the most active in crypto.
The Sandbox received significant investments from major players like Softbank, who invested over $93 million in The Sandbox’s Metaverse game. This makes SAND one of the safest Metaverse investments, especially if you decide to purchase LAND.
SAND is currently trading at $4.20, up over 14% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $3.8 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion.
You can purchase SAND on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
