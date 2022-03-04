The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 Is Live! Brief Overview

The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 started on March 3rd and will last until the end of the month, March 31st. Users can download the latest desktop client from the official website and experience one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto games on the market. We last reviewed The Sandbox Alpha season one in November. Let’s take a closer look at this season and some of the excellent features new players can expect.
Alpha Season 2 is Live!
For the ultimate experience, players should consider purchasing a Season 2 Alpha pass. You can buy the Season 2 Alpha Pass from OpenSea. However, keep in mind it’s pretty expensive and costs 355 SAND ($1096 at writing).
The good news is you don’t need an Alpha Season 2 pass to explore The Sandbox Metaverse and start completing quests. In addition, you can collect raffle tickets for a chance to win a free season 2 pass on March 31st.
Users can increase their chances of winning a Season 2 Alpha Pass by completing quests to earn Raffle Tickets. It’s worth noting that Raffle Tickets are not NFTs.
In addition, owning a LAND or a Season 1 Alpha Pass will significantly increase the chances of winning a Season 2 Alpha Pass.
Moreover, users can stake mSAND (the Polygon-version of SAND) to double the number of rewards for everyone. In addition, users will get up to 200 extra Raffle Tickets for staking mSAND. To stake mSAND, head over to the official The Sandbox website and connect your MetaMask wallet.
The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 First Impressions
When you first spawn into the central hub, the initial quest asks you to collect the 40 Voxelites scattered across the map.
The Voxelites look like glowing squares and aren’t that hard to find. While the quest prompts you to find 40 Voxelites, keep in mind that there are more than 40 Voxelites on the map, so you don’t have to find them all. Once you find 40 Voxelites, the quest will be complete.
Players can complete a total of 10 quests which can be started by traveling to available portals, navigating to the exclamation mark, and speaking to an NPC, who will provide you with an objective.
The quest progression is highly similar if you’ve tried the first season for The Sandbox, with some experiences unlocked for everyone, while others are scheduled to open at a specific date.
Some quests require you to solve puzzles. We won’t spoil the fun and encourage everyone to check out The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 for themselves. If you ever get stuck, you can send a message in chat, and other players will gladly help you!
About The Sandbox (SAND)
The Sandbox is the second-most valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market right now, boasting a valuation of over $3.4 billion, following Decentraland with a market cap of $4.7 billion.
SAND is the native token on the platform, an ERC-20 asset on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s worth noting that SAND is currently the highest-traded Metaverse crypto coin, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $901 million!
The Sandbox is built with the Unity game engine and features an RPG-style 3D Metaverse. The main difference between Decentraland and The Sandbox is that the latter offers a full-fledged desktop client, while the former provides an in-browser experience. Since The Sandbox features a desktop client, it enables a more immersive and complex Metaverse, including more robust game and RPG mechanics.
The Sandbox is known for its highly sought-after virtual real estate market on OpenSea. At writing, the floor price for a SAND LAND is 2.95ETH, roughly $8k.
SAND is the native utility asset on the platform, allowing users to buy in-game items, access VIP activities, and more.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, Bithumb, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, FTX, Uniswap, and more.
If you haven’t yet, we highly recommend downloading the desktop client for The Sandbox and experiencing its Metaverse first hand. It’s by far the best crypto has to offer, and if you’re interested in getting your foot in the door with Metaverse gaming, The Sandbox is a great starting point!
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
