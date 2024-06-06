The New Wave of AI Platform Coins in the Crypto Market and RACA’s Strategic Bet on 4090 GPU Graphics Cards

AI platform coins are emerging as a dominant force in the cryptocurrency landscape, effectively becoming the new breed of meme coins.
Over the past 18 months, these coins have demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, often outperforming even Bitcoin during market fluctuations.
Every minor uptrend in Bitcoin’s price curve sees AI and meme coins not only rise the most but also decline the least during downturns, establishing their status as robust players in the crypto arena.
The Future of AI Applications and Crypto Integration
As artificial intelligence applications mature, they are set to bring significant innovations, drawing increased attention to AI-focused cryptocurrencies. AI coins are unique in that their value is driven largely by narrative, hype, and emotional investment, making them the most potent and dynamic meme coins.
With substantial hot money inflows and numerous opportunities for early miners, these coins are positioned to capture significant market share. Several high-profile projects are pushing the boundaries of decentralized AI and GPU computing power platforms. Notable examples include Depin AI projects, which are expected to attract funding in the tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars. Esteemed institutions like Stanford, MIT, and Oxford are seeing their graduates and professors venture into blockchain to develop these platforms, signaling a promising future for AI in the crypto space.
RACA AI’s Strategic Bet on 4090 GPU Graphics Card
RACA AI has strategically chosen 4090 GPU graphics card to leverage their superior AI compute inference capabilities. This decision is grounded in several compelling reasons:
- Optimal Cost-Effectiveness for zk-Proof Compute: 4090 GPUs offer the best cost-effective solution for zk-proof compute, outperforming other models like H100 GPUs, which are often excluded from mining.
- Leading Inference Performance: The 4090 GPUs excel in inference tasks, capturing liquidity and narratives from leading blockchain AI compute inference platforms.
- Advanced Features: With support for FP8 and superior memory size, the 4090 GPUs can handle unquantified 70B models with ease.
- Reliability and Stability: Designed for long-term operation, these GPUs ensure high reliability for continuous AI compute tasks.
- Cost-Effectiveness: Offering higher performance at lower costs, the 4090 GPUs are an economical choice for both AI compute inference and zk-proof compute tasks.
The Potential of AI Compute Inference Capabilities
The future of AI applications hinges on large-scale models and innovative inference applications. According to Menlo Ventures, nearly 95% of AI spending is currently on runtime, not pre-training stages. This trend points to a future where efficient deployment and operation of AI models are paramount. As technology advances, companies are adopting optimization techniques to enhance inference efficiency, indicating a significant shift towards flexible and efficient AI applications.
Market research underscores the rapid growth of the AI inference market. Reports from Market Research Future and Grand View Research predict the global inference market will reach around $100 billion by 2025, driven by advancements in AI technology and expanding application scenarios. IDC’s forecast places the market at $83.2 billion by the same year, highlighting the broadening of inference application scenarios as a primary growth driver.
RACA AI: A Leader in the Decentralized AI Ecosystem
RACA AI, initiated by the ‘Elon Musk’s Mother & Koda NFT’ community, operates as a crypto ‘dApp Store’ for AI apps and games. With significant backing from OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon, RACA AI has built one of the largest web3 communities. Over the past nine months, it has recorded a trading volume equivalent to 3.7 million units of BNB Coins.
AI platform coins, exemplified by projects like RACA AI, are not just another passing trend. They represent the convergence of cutting-edge AI technology and the decentralized ethos of blockchain. With their ability to capitalize on the latest advancements and capture significant market share, AI coins are set to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency, offering vast opportunities for innovation, investment, and growth in the coming years.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any AI stocks.
