The new Pushd (PUSHD) presale could make tough competition for Amazon. Investors from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) dive in

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have long been mainstays of the crypto world, with each their own unique narrative that landed them among the top altcoins by market capitalization. But their time has come and gone. Newer, more exciting contenders are gaining more attention than DOGE and BCH in 2024, with the runaway winner being Pushd (PUSHD). Why are BCH and DOGE holders flooding into its presale, and why is Pushd (PUSHD) expected to skyrocket in price this year?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Momentum All Tapped Out?
Dogecoin is still the undisputed king of meme coins, turning away its challengers as far as market capitalization is concerned. However, DOGE has lost its sheen in 2024 as investors shy away from meme coins and opt for utility as a key deciding factor as to where to allocate their capital rather than memes. DOGE prices are indicative of the momentum that the OG meme coin has lost, with Dogecoin holders bearing the brunt of a -15% price decline in the past 30 days and a -7% loss over the past 12 months.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Holders Diversifying into Pushd (PUSHD)
Bitcoin Cash, which markets itself as the real peer-to-peer electronic cash system, has risen 2% over the past week in no small part due to the Bitcoin ETF approval. However, there are other factors driving its remarkable 100% gain over the past 12 months.
BCH is, after all, among the most frequently used online payment methods like Litecoin—even more than Bitcoin itself. While being a popular payment-focused cryptocurrency might not translate to being a financial investment with a big ROI (see: Litecoin), investors who are bullish on crypto as an alternative payment facilitator will concede that Bitcoin Cash has a big role to play in the future. BCH holders are nevertheless diversifying their holdings into high-potential projects like Pushd to maximize their ROI.
Will Pushd (PUSHD) Mount a Serious Challenge to Amazon?
Pushd has drawn scores of early-stage investors as it enters stage 3 of its much-hyped presale event. The event has received over 14,000 presale sign ups, while completely selling out its first two presale stages in a matter of ten days. Understandably, market analysts are very optimistic about Pushd’s chances not only to skyrocket in price in 2024, but also to become the first viable decentralized contender to Amazon in the Web3 space.
Pushd is building an online marketplace that will combine the best qualities of Amazon and eBay, without the litany of exorbitant fees burning a hole in their pockets. In doing so, Pushd makes it easier and cheaper for everyone to engage in ecommerce, without the restrictive policies, unfair treatment of users, and fewer protections that Amazon and eBay offer to their users.
Moreover, the platform’s Pushd (PUSHD) token will be the lifeblood of the decentralized online marketplace. Besides entitling holders to a say in the platform’s future direction, Pushd (PUSHD) will give them alternative income streams through staking, yield farming, and a guaranteed revenue share in Pushd fees.
To ensure the long-term sustainability and upward trajectory of the platform, the Pushd management team will implement a quarterly token burn for the first several years of its existence, and lock platform liquidity for life. Pushd (PUSHD) presale token prices are available at a discounted $0.06 price—and according to market analysts, it could easily break past a 20x gain in 2024. Don’t sleep on the Pushd presale this year.
