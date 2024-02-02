The New Coins Ready To Shine This Cycle: Aptos (APT), Pullix (PLX) And Optimism (OP)

- Aptos to see a significant upswing above the $15 level by the end of 2024
- Optimism is bullish on the charts as it passes $3 resistance and can surge to $4.72
- Pullix to combine CEX and DEX elements to create a hybrid platform poised for 100x in growth
The Optimism (OP) price chart indicates bull dominance on the weekly time frame, and this could result in an upward price trajectory in the long term as well. Aptos (APT) on the other hand, is also showcasing dominance as it has formed a positive pattern and gained significant profits as well.
Moreover, Pullix (PLX) has experienced an exponential level of growth, as it has sold over 80 million tokens and has reached Stage 7 of its blockchain ICO. Today, we will explore the price performance of each crypto to see how far they can rise. We will go over why they are the best cryptos to invest in.
Aptos (APT) Grows 10% – Price to Surge to $15.21
Aptos (APT) has formed a positive outlook on the charts as it’s up 10% during the past week. When analyzed, its clear that the Aptos price surged from $8.29 to $9.49 during the previous week.
In addition, it’s currently in a bullish phase, and if buyers organize to move above its current support, the bounce back will increase further, and the Aptos crypto has an even higher chance to sustain this growth pattern. According to the data, bulls are engaged in the price and could help it reach higher levels. According to the Aptos price prediction, it can end 2024 at $15.21.
Optimism (OP) Bullish on the Charts – Can Spike As High as $4.72
Optimism (OP) showcased a similar level of performance and has moved upwards in value. The cryptocurrency now needs to pass the upper resistance level, and the Optimism price can then reach new heights. The Optimism crypto is up 33.2% in the past year and moved up from $2.78 to $3.28 during the past week alone.
According to the technical summary of the OP crypto, there is a buy signal, as it could soon go in an upward direction. This is a demonstration that bulls are dominating the trend, and most of the analysts are on the buying side and support the bullish support. According to the Optimism price prediction, it can end in 2024 at $4.72.
Pullix (PLX) to Solve Key Issues by Combining CEX and DEX Elements
Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming DeFi project that has benefited from the overall price increases in the market and has been dominating the charts with its blockchain ICO. The cryptocurrency has nearly raised $5 million, and the key factors for this growth include its ability to solve key challenges in the CEX and DEX spaces. Pullix will completely change how people access the TradFi space and will offer high liquidity and transparency.
It will offer far lower fees, and an increased level of security as well as privacy. Users will not need to undergo any KYC procedure, and all of this will be available with deep liquidity. Anyone can begin trading stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities all from a single account.
During Stage 7 of the presale, PLX trades at just $0.10 and can spike by 40x following its launch. During this stage there’s also a 10% bonus on any purchases of the crypto made, making it one of the best cryptos to invest in.
For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.