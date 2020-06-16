The Increasing Presence of Cryptocurrencies Within The Digital Domain
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum were not entirely familiar to the public until recent times. They were instead relegated to the world of online trading and similar investment opportunities. However, the growth of these digital mediums cannot be denied. This is one of the reasons why they are now being accepted by numerous online firms. What has caused this paradigm shift and what benefits can such currencies offer the end user? Are there any industries set to adopt them at a more rapid pace? Let’s take a look at where the world may be headed in terms of cryptocurrencies.
Why Cryptocurrencies and Why Now?
This type of digital currency has actually existed since the early 2000s. It was primarily developed as a means to anonymously send and receive funds. However, this does not necessarily signify that it was used for solely nefarious purposes. One of the main benefits attributed to any cryptocurrency is that it offers the user a higher degree of protection when compared to traditional methods such as credit cards or wire transfers. It only makes sense that this is a massive benefit, as instances of online fraud and data theft are on the rise.
So, firms began to offer cryptocurrencies as an alternative form of payment. It was not long before the average consumer caught on and began to see the very same advantages mentioned above. This is why many institutions now accept these payment options. The chances are high that the numbers will continue to rise and this is great news for anyone is concerned about the security of their personal information. So, what industries have been positively affected by cryptocurrencies?
A Multitude of Industries
One of the sectors which has begun to adopt cryptocurrencies involves online activities such as gambling and sports betting. Sports-betting in the state of New Jersey are legal, and the guys at WSN has more information on the subject: https://www.wsn.com/sports-betting-usa/new-jersey/. Thus, players who may be located abroad will no longer have to worry about potentially frustrating issues such as poor exchange rates.
Banks and financial institutions are likewise beginning to adopt cryptocurrencies as another type of transaction; especially when performing overseas transfers or when dealing with large sums of money. Customers enjoy the added financial protection and once again, their information will remain hidden from prying eyes.
Investing is another major field which has been impacted by the presence of cryptocurrencies. Similar to traditional Forex trades, it is now possible to turn a profit based off of the relationship between two different currencies. This is a welcome alternative in the event that the Forex marketplace becomes unstable or volatile. In the same respect, many online investing platforms have begun to accept cryptocurrencies as an additional payment possibility.
Most experts agree that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. While they are not likely to completely overtake well-known payment methods such as credit cards, there is no doubt that their popularity should continue to grow. It will be interesting to see what further impacts they may have within the digital domain.
