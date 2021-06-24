The Future of Networking to Support Remote Work

As many emerge from the pandemic and are going back to the office for the first time in over a year, many workers would rather quit than go back to the office. It is clear that companies will need to embrace remote work and distributed workforce to keep top talent happy and efficient.
Whether you are working in a fully distributed manner or in-office a few times a week – either way, the way we think about networks will need to be rebuilt from the ground up to support the network of the future.
Ananda Networks has built such a solution from the ground up, delivering stronger security, enables faster networking, and simplifies connectivity altogether. Our remote workforce also will demand a need for speed – one that is faster than traditional VPN solutions.
Check out the future of networking in the infographic below: