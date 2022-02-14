The First Decentralized Blockchain-based Hunting Metaverse launched by MetaShooter

The MetaShooter team is excited to announce the launch of the first blockchain-based hunting metaverse in the cryptocurrency community.
An exciting opportunity for hunters who wish to be a part of a community, They may make use of the following features:
- When people win tournaments, complete trophy collections, or purchase other hunting-related purchases, they will receive token prizes.
- Real hunting is experienced as they compete in tournaments while enjoying the spectacular sights provided by the platform’s VR compatibility.
- Construct towers, buy hunting fields, generate passive money, and breed NFT dogs to progress.
- They may also personalize and improve themselves by improving their hunting gear. You may use the numerous hunting equipment available to you to refine your abilities and become a more powerful and great hunter. Shotguns, pistols, bows, rifles, and knives are some of the tools available to you for successful hunting excursions.
- On the platform, community members will encounter a variety of locations, realistic dynamics, and stunning graphics.
These are designed to provide users with a remarkable hunting experience. While explaining the reasoning for the hunting metaverse project, the team stated:
“One of the goals of our team is to create a game that bridges the worlds of crypto and non-crypto. MetaShooter aims to modernize the hunting industry, which is a massive but niche market in the same way.”
MetaShooter accomplishes the goal by combining the strengths of two multibillion-dollar markets: blockchain technologies and hunting.
A dynamic Market Place:
MetaShooter has created a marketplace where people in the community may customize guns with greater precision or locate unusual weapons like the F44 Champion, FS Ultra Zoom Scope, Stock, or 25*39 Long Range.
players can choose from a range of personalization choices to meet their individual hunting requirements. You may also sell, melt, or forge your NFTs if you really want to.
Partners in the Hunt
The crew recognizes the value of coordination in order to ensure a great hunting experience. It allows participants to broaden their hunting talents by utilizing NFT dogs with unique hunting skills and senses that will assist you in simply tracking down your treasures. The purpose is to assist users to improve their hunting abilities and significantly increase their chances of success.
Complement your hunting abilities by establishing and upgrading towers that will make you untraceable while also increasing your visibility and shooting rage. If you aren’t going to utilize hunting towers on a regular basis, you can always monetize them by renting them out to other hunters who might require them.
You’ll also have the resources you need to locate animals without notifying them, which is another feature that will significantly improve your productivity and success rates.
The team offers hunters advanced equipment and baits to help them fool their target animals and quickly take them down.
Additionally, users may breed NFT dogs and earn revenue by providing them to eager hunters. Your hunting revenue will be boosted by the earnings from the sale of the NFT hounds.
Hunters are not restricted to a specific hunting area. Instead, users are free to hunt anyplace they wish in the MetaShooter universe, as well as discover stunning graphics and locations. Purchase NFT lands to begin your hunting adventure while also earning money.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.