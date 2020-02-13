The Fake Libra Airdrop Platform is Making the Rounds Once Again

Facebook’s Libra digital currency is not going anywhere any time soon. Even though most people are aware of this, the UpLibra scam is trying to make the rounds once again.
No one can obtain Facebook’s Libra at this time.
There is no Libra Currency
Given the current regulatory pressure, it seems unlikely that anyone will, for the foreseeable future.
It would also appear that the overall interest in this project has waned significantly.
Despite the unavailability of this token, several scam sites have popped up.
They all claim to give users early access to Libra despite this currency not even existing.
UpLibra is a great example of such a shady website.
It aims to position itself as an OTC trading system for Faebook’s digital currency, even though no supply exists.
Most people won’t fall for these tricks, but free money often attracts a lot of interest.
Users will need to sign up for the platform to gain access to this alleged airdrop.
It appears that this is a way to harvest user details for who knows what.
This information can be sold to advertisers or sued in phishing attempts, to name a few possible outcomes.
It is best to stay away from any Libra-related site now, and even in the future.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com