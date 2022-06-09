Terra 2.0 (LUNA) Founder, Do Kwon, Breaks Silence Once Again, Opens up His Twitter

After setting his Twitter profile to private four days ago, Terra Luna’s Founder, Do Kwon, once again opened up his Twitter account to the public, publishing a series of posts.
Do Kwon Opens Up
In a series of tweets published today, June 9th, Do Kwon elaborated on several issues regarding Terra 2.0. Starting with a promise to be more proactive in their communication with the press and “getting the right information out there.”
Do Kwon stated that there’s a lot of misinformation and falsehood in the media and promised to do his part to ensure the information published about Terra Luna is truthful and correct.
1/ While most of our efforts had been spent on Terra 2.0 and making sure ecosystem developers can find a home after the depeg incident, we will soon be more proactive in communicating with the press & getting the right information out there.
— Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) June 9, 2022
In addition, Do Kwon elaborated that the new Terra chain isn’t TFL-led since the company excluded itself from the airdrop. Various key members make the decisions regarding the future of the new chain of the Terra Luna community, not the company behind the original LUNA project.
Terra Luna Price Suffers
Do Kwon likely made the statements on Twitter today as LUNA’s price suffered significantly over the past week, declining by over 58% in the past seven days.
LUNA is currently trading at $2.98 with a market capitalization of $625. On the other hand, LUNC is trading at $0.00007516, up over 26% in the past 24 hours, with a market cap of $516 million.
It seems that Terra Classic (LUNC) might surpass Terra 2.0 (LUNA) in the market cap before the end of the week, signaling a tremendous shift in the sentiment of both digital assets.
The good news is that the Terra Classic and Terra 2.0’s ecosystems continue to expand quite fast, with more projects joining daily. There’s still strong community support for both projects, and the long-term potential is tremendous.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
