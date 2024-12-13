TAI Hits $0.43 ATH Amid Surging Demand And Strategic Listings

Today, $TAI reached a new all-time high of $0.43, with its 24-hour trading volume soaring to $101 million—marking an impressive 200% increase in just one day.
A significant boost came from the announcement that @TarsProtocol is now listed on Bitvavo, Europe’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and the largest EUR spot market, holding a 50% market share. This development has heightened visibility and accessibility for $TAI, attracting more investors to the token.
Amid the sharp price surge, two new wallets accumulated a combined 9.09 million $TAI (worth $3.62 million), highlighting growing interest among fresh entrants:
– Wallet “5BCgq” acquired 8.417 million $TAI ($3.35 million) from Wintermute within the past 16 hours.
– Wallet “HapvX” withdrew 675,303 $TAI ($268,000) from Gate.io about 13 hours ago.
$TAI Price Action To Monitor
The price of $TAI has climbed 15% in the last 24 hours, showcasing strong momentum fueled by increasing first-time purchases and market activity.
Adding to its bullish outlook, $TAI has secured a spot in Binance’s Futures Next Top 6 list, sparking speculation that it could soon debut on Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. A Binance listing would likely amplify $TAI’s exposure and drive further demand.
With its growing adoption, strategic exchange partnerships, and heightened trading activity, $TAI is cementing itself as a promising token in the crypto market. Investors and analysts are closely watching its next moves as it continues to break barriers and attract substantial capital inflows.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
