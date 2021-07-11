SUNC Raised Around 6.3 Million Dollars on Stage 1 – 4 Presale

SUNC has been taking place its presales for a few times since June 15th, 2021. Lately, 6.3 million dollars has been raised through the presales stage 1 to 4. After July 12th, unsold tokens will be available to be purchased, on presale stage 5.
What is SUNC?
SUNC is an original token issued by a project. It gives beneficiary rights of the revenue from the online casino to the holders, which is distributed in USDT, and functions as a governance token to decide the operation policy by the voting rights as well.
Their online casino can be played only with an original stable coin, named SUSD, that is exchanged 1:1 peg with USDT (ERC 20).
Transparency of SUNRISE CASINO by DAO:
SUNC solves problems such as fraud cases in conventional online casinos, with blockchain technology. This Sunrine Casino by DAO has the following features.
- Utilize the Absolute Probability Random Function (APRF), which can prove the randomness of the lottery in each game.
- All the game contents will be recorded on private chains.
- SUNC functions as a governance token and the operation policy in the online casino can be decided by voting.
- 100% of the revenue from this online casino will be returned to the holders.
*Some are given back to the users.
- Make individual NFTs per table game for the table owner and sell by auction and lottery. And 100% of the sales profit will be returned to SUNC holders.
As stated above, we aim to realize a fair new type of online casino by DAO without proprietary administrators.
Road Map
——————————————–
June 8th 2021, Presale Begins
- June 8th for 24 hours $0.01 Sales Offering
- June 15th for 24 hours $0.01 Sales Offering
- June 22th for 24 hours $0.012 Sales Offering
- June 30th for 24 hours $0.018 Sales Offering
——————————————–
*July 12th 2021
Presale Extra Begins
*August 1st 2021
SUNC/xSUNC Initial Listing on UNISWAP
SUNC staking Platform Opening
*Q1 2022
SUNRISE CASINO by DAO beta version starts.
V2 SUNC/xSUNC Staking Pools begin
*Q3 2022
SUNRISE CASINO by DAO Ver1.0 ORNES.
*Q4 2022
INO Platform Version 1.0 OPENS
NFT MarketPlace Ver1.0 OPENS
Contact:
Mail: [email protected]
Website: https://sunrisecasino-dao.com