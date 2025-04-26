$SUI Surges 60% in One Week as Ecosystem Activity Explodes

In a striking display of momentum, $SUI’s price has rocketed upward by 60% over the past week to reach a new high, grabbing the attention of traders and analysts from across the crypto landscape.
Some may view this as a simple market uptrend; however, SUI seems to be punching way above its weight due to a few solid underpinnings: its Total Value Locked (TVL) has skyrocketed; its DEX activity is off the charts; and a few liquidity stablecoins have made their way onto the Sui blockchain.
TVL Growth and On-Chain Metrics Fuel Investor Confidence
SUI’s rally is built on the rapidly expanding ecosystem of the blockchain. Within just the last week, the total value locked (TVL) in Sui’s decentralized applications has soared by a stunning 38% to reach a new high of over $1.645 billion. This is the sort of metric that gives real insight into how confident investors are in the decentralized finance (DeFi) offerings of a blockchain. And with Sui’s TVL growth of late, the sign seems to be pointing toward a rapidly expanding user base that is committing serious capital to the network’s protocols.
This growth isn’t confined to just TVL. On-chain data shows a fantastic surge in 24-hour DEX volume on Sui, reaching $599 million, which is a 177% increase compared to the previous week. This kind of trading activity suggests a dramatic increase in user participation and capital movement, which is contributing to $SUI’s rising valuation.
The growth of stablecoins on the Sui network is even more telling. In the last two months, the stablecoins on Sui have grown to a staggering 82%, from $482 million to $879 million. The growth in stablecoins is often looked at as a leading indicator of future DeFi growth because it signals both liquidity and capital readiness for deployment across lending, trading, and yield-generating platforms.
A clear picture emerges from these metrics: the Sui ecosystem is experiencing, not merely a speculative rally, but a widespread and sustained wave of on-chain engagement.
Top Projects Powering the Ecosystem Boom
Examining the highest-performing projects on Sui, as measured by 30-day total value locked (TVL) growth, offers a more revealing glimpse into the ecosystem’s ongoing vibrancy. The Sui top-tier appears to have weathered recent crypto turbulence remarkably well, with no signs of stalling out.
DeepBookonSui tops the list with a staggering 63.8 percent uplift in TVL across the last 30 days. This arguably points toward a nascent adoption of its trading infrastructure, one that might now be drawing both retail and institutional participants.
The leading 5 DeFi protocols by TVL increase in the last 30 days are:
1. Bucket Protocol (45.6% TVL growth)
2. Suilend Protocol (37.7% TVL growth)
3. Aftermath Finance (36.9% TVL growth)
4. Haedal Protocol (34.2% TVL growth)
5. (tied) Soteria Protocol and Swell Network (30.1% TVL growth)
Other notable mentions are Navi Protocol and Cetus Protocol, each of which grew by over 33%. Newer or rising protocols like Magma, Kai Finance, and Fountain have seen steady gains ranging from 11.6% to almost 30%.
Active builders and users means robust development. Two signs that the $SUI token is on its way to real utility and adoption across the various applications of the chain are two well-known metrics in the crypto space: active builders and active users.
What’s Next for $SUI?
The price of $SUI has increased by 60% in just one week and now stands as one of the prominent candidates in the race to become a Layer 1 blockchain, alongside Ethereum, Solana, and others.
But price action does not tell the whole story.
The total value locked on Sui is now rapidly expanding; its decentralized exchange ecosystem is alive and well; and it is now becoming a home for stablecoin flows that are the basis of a thriving on-chain economy.
Sui may very well be setting itself up as a serious contender in the DeFi space as the capital keeps coming in and the protocols keep getting built. Its ability to keep the growth in the network going, to keep the developers coming, and to keep handling the upsurging demand may determine whether it can continue with this momentum.
At present, $SUI rides a tide of ecosystem strength—and investors are noticing.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
