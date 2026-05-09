Sui Network Hit Again: DeepBook Exploit Adds To Growing List As Token Defies Pressure With Bullish Breakout

A vulnerability in one of the core DeFi protocols on Sui Network exposes the ecosystem to renewed scrutiny.
Around 3:18 AM UTC, a bug that led to undercollateralization of the DeepBook Protocol’s USDC margin pool resulted in $239,700 of bad debt.
The problem led to the immediate suspension of margin trading as developers raced to contain the damage. As outlined in the latest official update from DeepBook Announcement, the insurance mechanism of the protocol was triggered to reboot from a crisis situation.
The financial loss seems small compared to previous exploits in the industry, but it reflects a broader trend of increasing protocol incompetence and growing security weaknesses at Sui, where there have been multiple incidents during last year.
At ~3:18 AM UTC today, an undercollateralization vulnerability accrued $239,700 in bad debt in the USDC margin pool. Margin Trading has been temporarily paused.
The Deepbook Insurance Fund has injected the amount of lost funds back into the affected pools. Deposits and…
— DeepBook Protocol on Sui (@DeepBookonSui) May 9, 2026
Protocol Matters Stabilized by the Insurance Fund
In response, the DeepBook Insurance Fund absorbed all $239,700 to re-balance the impacted margin pools. Such intervention allowed deposits and withdrawals to recommence not long after the event, preventing user panic.
This capacity of the insurance fund to absorb the entire loss while still meeting obligations helps to illustrate an important layer in risk management by DeepBook Protocol. However, this sustainability is questionable if similar problems keep recurring.
While at such moments it is important to pause trading, it is also critical for user confidence, especially in the ever accelerating DeFi space where liquidity matters as much as a positive impression of trust in the system.
7th Exploit on Challenge that Puts Sui Ecosystem in the Spotlight
The incident was the seventh exploitable code linked to Sui Network within the last 12 months, suggesting a more worrying trend concerning network security. The preceding incidents include:
- Cetus (May 22, 2025) — $223 million
- Nemo (September 7, 2025) — ~$2.4 million
- Typus (Oct 2025) — $3.44M
- Donor-Egg Bank (April 21, 2026) — ~$3.5m
- Scallop (April 26, 2026) — ~$150k
- Number 2: Aftermath Perps† (April 29, 2026) — $1.4 MM
- DeepBook — May 9, 2026 ~ $240K
On-Chain Analysis highlights the alarming frequency of such breaches and urges us to think more broadly outside just this particular event, regarding smart contract security, quality of audits, and ecosystem maturity.
What the HELL is happening on @SuiNetwork 😭
They just witnessed their 7th EXPLOIT in the last year.
1. Cetus (may 22, 2025) – $223M
2. Nemo (sep 7, 2025) – ~$2.4M
3. Typus (oct 2025) – $3.44M
4. Volo (apr 21, 2026) – ~$3.5M
5. Scallop (apr 26, 2026) – ~$150K
6. Aftermath perps… https://t.co/xthM01W1XF pic.twitter.com/9I3AqMkJzS
— Observe (@obsrvgmi) May 9, 2026
Although not all exploits are rooted at the protocol level, vulnerabilities in related protocols tend to erode confidence in the network as a whole.
The market response to the DeepBook exploit has been quite resilient, despite unfavorable headlines. The DEEP token continues to show strength on trading charts, as it does not experience a sharp sell-off, rather, its selling remains gentle.
DEEP saw a clearly bullish breakout after trading sideways for over three months around $0.032 in the last 24 hours. Such positioning indicates that traders are looking at technical momentum versus the current safety concerns.
It is especially the case in crypto markets during high speculation or bullish sentiment and divergence between price action and fundamentals.
Technical indicators provide a positive outlook on DEEP in the short to medium term. A solid increase in daily price and volume was evident as the token advanced to $0.040 range, and after that leap, instead of a severe correction, the price consolidated. Such behavior is usually a sign of a healthy market, with buyers absorbing selling pressure and remaining in charge.
Support is coming in around $0.035, while resistance is roughly at the recent high of around $0.0407. DEEP is +30% on the week and 42% on the last three-month chart showing that momentum hasn’t lowered due to a recently exploited vulnerability in its system.
Big Picture Questions For Contextual Confidence
The most recent exploit adds to an increasingly familiar story questioning the Sui Network’s ability to continue building after multiple security breaches.
Recurrent breaches, especially the ones with minimal immediate financial impact are chipping away at confidence among developers, investors and users. The first exploit not only compromises the targeted protocol, but also fuels a growing narrative of systemic vulnerability.
However, the almost instantaneous response of DeepBook Protocol, including activating its insurance fund, reflects some level of preparedness that could prevent irreparable harm. The key challenge still lies in reducing the number of such incidents altogether.
So far, the market seems willing to shrug off this latest breach, at least on the basis of price action and growth prospects. Yet, as more exploits pile up, the pressure on the ecosystem to adopt better security will grow.
The DeepBook incident, at the end of the day, is more than a public exploit; it is a trial by fire for both the protocol and in many ways Sui network itself. It all depends on what happens next in that resilience.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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