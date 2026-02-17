Strategy Expands Its Massive Bitcoin Treasury With Another $168.4 Million Purchase As Total Holdings Climb Above 717,000 BTC

Strategy has once again strengthened its Bitcoin position, announcing the acquisition of 2,486 BTC for approximately $168.4 million.
The company executed the purchase at an average price of roughly $67,710 per bitcoin, continuing its aggressive accumulation strategy during a period of market volatility.
The latest buy occurred between February 9 and February 16, underscoring Strategy’s consistent approach to adding Bitcoin regardless of short-term price swings. The company confirmed the transaction publicly, reinforcing its long-term conviction in Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
With this move, Strategy signals that it remains firmly committed to expanding its digital asset war chest.
Total Bitcoin Holdings Reach 717,131 BTC With A Cumulative Investment Of $54.52 Billion
As of February 16, 2026, Strategy now holds a staggering 717,131 BTC. The firm has deployed approximately $54.52 billion to build this position, bringing its overall average acquisition cost to about $76,027 per bitcoin.
The scale of these holdings sets Strategy apart from nearly every other publicly traded company. Its Bitcoin treasury has evolved into one of the largest corporate accumulations in the world.
Here’s the updated breakdown:
- Total Holdings: 717,131 BTC
- Total Investment: $54.52 billion
- Average Cost Basis: $76,027 per BTC
At current market prices, the company’s Bitcoin stash carries an estimated market value of around $48 billion. This places Strategy at an unrealized loss of approximately $6.50 billion, or about -12% relative to its average purchase price.
Despite the temporary paper loss, Strategy continues to add to its holdings.
Equity Funding Strategy Fuels Continued Bitcoin Accumulation Without Sole Reliance On Debt
The $168.4 million acquisition was financed through a combination of equity sales. Strategy disclosed that it raised:
- $90.5 million from common stock sales
- $78.4 million from STRC preferred stock sales
By leveraging both common and preferred equity instruments, the company taps capital markets to support its Bitcoin purchases without depending exclusively on debt issuance.
This funding structure allows Strategy to maintain financial flexibility while continuing to scale its crypto treasury. Rather than pausing acquisitions during uncertain market conditions, the firm actively raises capital and converts it into Bitcoin.
The approach reflects a deliberate capital allocation strategy, one that blends traditional corporate finance mechanisms with a high-conviction digital asset thesis.
Michael Saylor Maintains High Conviction Approach And Continues Buying Market Dips
At the center of this relentless accumulation strategy is Michael Saylor, the executive chairman widely recognized as one of Bitcoin’s most vocal corporate advocates.
Saylor’s philosophy remains consistent: treat Bitcoin as digital property, accumulate during downturns, and hold for the long term. The latest purchase at $67,710 per bitcoin comes below Strategy’s overall average cost basis of $76,027, slightly improving the blended entry price.
The message is clear, volatility does not weaken conviction. It strengthens it.
Saylor continues to position Strategy as a corporate vehicle designed to maximize Bitcoin exposure. Rather than reacting defensively to market drawdowns, the company leans into them.
Managing A $6.50 Billion Unrealized Loss While Expanding Long Term Exposure
With total investment standing at $54.52 billion and current market value around $48 billion, Strategy carries an unrealized loss of approximately $6.50 billion.
However, unrealized losses reflect present pricing rather than realized outcomes. As long as Strategy does not liquidate its holdings at depressed levels, these figures remain accounting metrics rather than permanent losses.
The company’s multi-year horizon allows it to tolerate volatility that might deter short-term traders. Strategy does not frame its Bitcoin exposure as a speculative trade. Instead, it treats it as a strategic treasury reserve.
By continuing to purchase during periods of price weakness, Strategy demonstrates confidence that current market levels represent long-term opportunity rather than structural decline.
What Strategy’s Continued Accumulation Means For Bitcoin Markets And Corporate Treasury Models
Strategy’s growing Bitcoin reserve reinforces its position as the most aggressive corporate accumulator of Bitcoin globally. Each additional purchase strengthens its exposure and deepens its alignment with Bitcoin’s long-term performance.
For the broader market, large-scale corporate buys often influence sentiment. When a publicly traded firm commits hundreds of millions of dollars during uncertain conditions, it signals sustained institutional belief.
Yet risks remain. Continued equity issuance could dilute shareholders, and extended price weakness could amplify balance sheet pressure. Investors will closely monitor how Strategy balances growth in holdings with capital management discipline.
Still, the numbers stand out:
- 717,131 BTC held
- $54.52 billion invested
- $76,027 average acquisition cost
- $48 billion current market value
- -$6.50 billion unrealized loss
Strategy continues to execute its plan without hesitation. It raises capital, converts it into Bitcoin, and strengthens its long-term position.
In a market often driven by rapid shifts in sentiment, Strategy maintains a steady course. The company’s message remains consistent: accumulate strategically, endure volatility, and focus on long-term value creation.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
