Strategy Buys 3,015 More Bitcoin For $204M, Lifts Total Holdings To 720,737 BTC Worth $54.77B

Strategy has added another 3,015 BTC to its balance sheet, spending approximately $204.1 million at an average price of $67,700 per bitcoin.
The latest acquisition pushes the company’s total holdings to a staggering 720,737 BTC, further cementing its position as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally.
The company confirmed the purchase in its latest update:
Strategy has acquired 3,015 BTC for ~$204.1 million at ~$67,700 per bitcoin. As of 3/1/2026, we hodl 720,737 $BTC acquired for ~$54.77 billion at ~$75,985 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRChttps://t.co/o9WaALcjan
— Strategy (@Strategy) March 2, 2026
The move reinforces Strategy’s long-running accumulation playbook, buy consistently, scale aggressively, and hold long term.
Total Bitcoin Holdings Reach 720,737 BTC
As of March 1, 2026, Strategy now holds 720,737 bitcoins accumulated over multiple market cycles.
The company has spent approximately $54.77 billion to build that position, resulting in an average purchase price of about $75,985 per BTC.
The scale is historic.
Few entities, corporate or sovereign, control Bitcoin reserves at this magnitude. Strategy continues to operate not merely as a software business with crypto exposure, but as a leveraged Bitcoin balance sheet vehicle.
The firm’s approach remains unchanged: accumulate during volatility, maintain conviction, and expand holdings opportunistically.
The latest tranche of 3,015 BTC was acquired at $67,700 per coin, notably below the company’s overall average purchase price of $75,985.
That dynamic slightly improves Strategy’s blended cost basis while increasing total exposure.
With 720,737 BTC on its books and a total investment of $54.77 billion, Strategy’s treasury strategy represents one of the boldest capital allocation decisions in modern corporate history.
The firm doesn’t trade around its position.
It stacks.
A Long-Term Accumulation Model
Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has evolved into a consistent rhythm:
- Raise capital
- Acquire BTC
- Hold through volatility
- Repeat
The latest $204.1 million purchase follows that pattern precisely.
While short-term market participants react to price swings, Strategy continues focusing on long-term accumulation metrics. The company’s public disclosures emphasize total holdings and average cost, not quarterly trading performance.
As of early March 2026, the company’s 720,737 BTC position makes it a structural force within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Corporate Bitcoin Adoption At Scale
Strategy’s growing stack also underscores a broader theme: corporate Bitcoin adoption has matured from experimental exposure to treasury-scale allocation.
Holding more than 720,000 BTC transforms Strategy into a proxy vehicle for institutional investors seeking regulated market access to large-scale Bitcoin exposure.
Each new purchase reinforces that positioning.
The latest 3,015 BTC acquisition may appear small relative to the total stack, but it signals continued conviction regardless of short-term price fluctuations.
With $54.77 billion deployed at an average cost of $75,985 per bitcoin, Strategy’s treasury is both massive and highly concentrated.
The addition of 3,015 BTC for $204.1 million strengthens that commitment and pushes total holdings to 720,737 BTC as of March 1, 2026.
The company isn’t slowing down.
It isn’t diversifying.
It isn’t trimming.
It continues to accumulate.
And with every new purchase, Strategy deepens its position as the dominant corporate Bitcoin holder in the market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!