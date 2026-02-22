Step Finance, SolanaFloor And Remora Markets Announce Immediate Shutdown

The Solana ecosystem is absorbing a major shock after Step Finance, SolanaFloor, and Remora Markets confirmed they will wind down all operations, bringing an abrupt end to three closely linked projects that have played visible roles across the network.
The announcement follows weeks of internal review after a late-January security breach that compromised treasury and fee wallets, triggering a cascade of financial and operational challenges. Despite exploring funding options, acquisitions, and restructuring paths, the teams ultimately concluded that shutting down immediately represents the most responsible path forward.
Today we are announcing that Step Finance, SolanaFloor, and Remora Markets will be winding down all operations.
Following the hack at the end of January we explored every possible path forward, including financing and acquisition opportunities.
Unfortunately, we were unable to…
February 23, 2026
Decision Comes After Exhausting Recovery Options
In their official statements, the teams explained that the decision was not taken lightly. After the January hack, leadership reportedly evaluated every realistic route to keep operations alive, including external financing, strategic partnerships, and potential acquisitions.
Today we are announcing that SolanaFloor will be winding down operations, effective immediately.
Since its founding, SolanaFloor has worked to document and contextualize the growth of the Solana ecosystem.
What began as a small X account grew into one of the most widely read…
February 23, 2026
However, none of these efforts produced a sustainable outcome. With no viable path to long-term stability, the companies opted to cease operations rather than continue under uncertain conditions. The shutdown takes effect immediately, marking the end of a multi-year journey that saw the platforms collectively serve millions of users across analytics, media, and trading infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem.
The tone of the announcement emphasized gratitude as much as finality. Teams thanked their communities, partners, and customers, acknowledging that the growth of their products was driven largely by user adoption and ecosystem collaboration.
For many long-time users, the shutdown represents not just the loss of services but also the closing of a chapter in Solana’s rapid development era, where tooling and community platforms helped onboard a new wave of participants.
Details Of The January Security Breach
The turning point came in late January when on-chain data revealed that multiple treasury and fee wallets tied to Step Finance had been compromised. Approximately 261,854 SOL were unstaked and transferred to newly created addresses, signaling a coordinated breach.
The incident quickly rippled across markets, triggering panic selling in the STEP token. Within roughly 24 hours, the token’s price fell around 80%, wiping out a substantial portion of its market value and severely weakening the project’s financial position.
Beyond the immediate financial hit, the breach also eroded confidence among stakeholders and potential partners, a factor that likely complicated efforts to secure rescue financing. Security incidents in crypto often have compounding effects: not only do they drain funds, but they also raise concerns about risk management practices, insurance coverage, and operational resilience.
Buyback And Redemption Plans For Token Holders
Even as operations wind down, the teams say they are working to provide structured exits for token holders. For STEP holders, a buyback program is being developed based on a snapshot taken before the hack occurred, aiming to provide some level of recovery despite the steep post-incident price decline.
Meanwhile, Remora Markets confirmed that all rTokens remain fully backed on a 1:1 basis, a point reiterated multiple times to reassure users. The platform is now building a redemption mechanism that will allow holders to exchange their tokens for USDC once the process details are finalized.
This approach reflects a broader trend among distressed crypto projects: prioritizing orderly wind-downs and user reimbursements where possible. While it may not fully offset losses tied to token price movements, it signals an attempt to preserve trust and minimize long-term damage to participants.
Today we are announcing that Remora Markets will be winding down operations, effective immediately.
All Remora rTokens remain fully backed 1:1, as they always have. We are currently working on a redemption process to allow holders to redeem their tokens for USDC, and will share…
February 23, 2026
Impact On The Solana Ecosystem
The closure of three interconnected platforms highlights how security incidents can have ecosystem-wide consequences. Step Finance functioned as a key analytics and portfolio tracking tool, while SolanaFloor played a prominent role in media coverage and community engagement. Remora Markets, on the other hand, contributed to DeFi liquidity and trading infrastructure.
Their simultaneous exit leaves gaps across several layers of the ecosystem, data visibility, information flow, and certain financial services. In the short term, users will likely migrate to alternative tools and platforms, but the event underscores the importance of redundancy and decentralization in supporting network resilience.
It also arrives at a time when the broader crypto market is increasingly focused on operational security and treasury management. As projects grow, the size of on-chain treasuries often expands, making them attractive targets for attackers. Incidents like this reinforce the need for multi-layered safeguards, including multisig controls, monitoring systems, and incident response frameworks.
Community Reaction And Industry Lessons
Initial reactions from the community have been a mix of disappointment and understanding. Many users expressed appreciation for the transparency of the shutdown process, particularly the commitment to buybacks and redemptions. Others noted that the situation serves as a reminder of the risks inherent in even well-established crypto platforms.
From an industry perspective, the episode highlights several recurring lessons:
- Security remains the single most critical operational priority
- Treasury exposure can quickly translate into existential risk
- Transparent communication can help maintain goodwill even in crisis
The teams themselves framed the shutdown as the “best outcome given the circumstances,” suggesting that an orderly closure with user protections in place is preferable to prolonged uncertainty or partial service disruptions.
With operations ending immediately, the focus now shifts to execution: completing token buybacks, finalizing redemption processes, and ensuring users have clear guidance on next steps. Additional details are expected in the coming weeks as the teams work through logistics and compliance considerations.
For the broader market, the shutdown is a sobering reminder that even prominent projects are not immune to the cascading effects of security breaches. Yet it also demonstrates how the industry is gradually evolving toward more structured crisis management, where user protections and transparent communication are becoming standard expectations.
While Step Finance, SolanaFloor, and Remora Markets exit the stage, their legacy, tools, content, and contributions to Solana’s growth, will likely remain part of the ecosystem’s history. And as the network continues to evolve, new entrants will inevitably step in to fill the gaps, shaped in part by the lessons learned from this episode.
