Starknet Introduces STRK20 To Bring Built-In Privacy To ERC-20 Tokens

The team behind Starknet has introduced a new token standard aimed at solving one of the most persistent issues in blockchain: the lack of privacy in everyday transactions.
Called STRK20, the new framework allows ERC-20 tokens to support confidential balances and private transfers while still operating within the broader decentralized finance ecosystem. The idea is fairly simple in principle but significant in practice, users can interact with tokens without exposing every detail of their activity to the public blockchain.
The project shared the announcement in a public thread explaining how the standard works and why privacy is becoming a critical feature for the next phase of blockchain adoption.
1/ Privacy for Bitcoin… and for every ERC-20.
Introducing STRK20: a privacy capability that gives any ERC-20 confidential balances and private transfers, with compliance built in.
The market is now one click away from privacy on any token 🧵
— Starknet (Privacy x BTCFi arc) 🥷 (@Starknet) March 10, 2026
Rather than building an entirely separate privacy network, Starknet is attempting to add privacy directly at the token level, allowing ERC-20 assets to remain compatible with existing DeFi tools.
The Transparency Problem In Blockchain
From the beginning, blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum were built around transparency. Every transaction is recorded on a public ledger, which means anyone can follow the movement of funds from one wallet to another.
That openness helped build trust in decentralized systems, but it also created a new challenge. As the value moving across blockchains has grown into the trillions of dollars, the amount of information visible on-chain has grown with it.
Today, wallet balances, transaction histories, and even trading activity can often be traced with relative ease. Anyone with access to a blockchain explorer can see where funds are moving and, in some cases, connect activity to real-world identities.
For individual users this can be uncomfortable, but for companies and institutions it can be a much bigger obstacle. Businesses are rarely willing to expose their financial activity publicly, and that limitation has long been viewed as one of the barriers preventing wider adoption of decentralized finance.
Starknet’s STRK20 proposal is designed specifically to address that gap.
What STRK20 Actually Does
At its core, STRK20 is a privacy layer that can be applied to ERC-20 tokens deployed on Starknet.
The ERC-20 standard is the backbone of most tokens in the Ethereum ecosystem. Stablecoins, governance tokens, and many other digital assets rely on it to function within decentralized applications.
STRK20 builds on that foundation by introducing several privacy features directly into the token framework. These include:.
- Shielded balances, which hide the amount of tokens held by a wallet
- Private transfers, where transaction details are not visible publicly
- Transitions between public and private states, allowing users to move assets between transparent and confidential modes
Compatibility with DeFi applications, including decentralized exchanges and staking platforms
In practical terms, the system allows users to shield their assets when they want privacy and unshield them when transparency is required for certain applications.
That flexibility is one of the core ideas behind the design.
Privacy Pool And Zero-Knowledge Technology
The technology enabling these privacy features relies heavily on cryptography, particularly zero-knowledge proofs.
Zero-knowledge systems allow a blockchain to verify that a transaction is valid without revealing the underlying data. This means a transfer can be confirmed without exposing the sender, receiver, or transaction amount.
STRK20 uses this concept through something called the Starknet Privacy Pool, which groups transactions in a way that helps obscure the connection between them.
By combining privacy pools with zero-knowledge proofs, the system allows transactions to remain confidential while still being processed and validated on the network.
Developers often refer to this approach as transaction-layer privacy. Ownership information remains private, but the blockchain can still execute and confirm transactions publicly.
This design helps maintain the security guarantees of blockchain systems while reducing the amount of information visible to outside observers.
Compliance And Transparency When Needed
One challenge privacy technologies frequently face is regulatory acceptance. Systems that hide all transaction data can raise concerns for regulators and auditors who need to verify financial activity.
To address that concern, STRK20 introduces encrypted viewing keys.
These keys allow users to selectively reveal information about their transactions if necessary. For example, a company using the system could grant access to regulators, accountants, or auditors without exposing the same information publicly.
The idea is to create a system where privacy and compliance can exist together.
Instead of forcing users to choose between total transparency and complete anonymity, the model allows controlled disclosure of information when required.
Supporters believe this balance could make privacy-focused blockchain tools more acceptable to institutional participants.
Toward A More Private DeFi Ecosystem
Another goal behind STRK20 is avoiding the fragmentation that often happens with privacy technologies.
In many earlier attempts at private transactions, users needed to move assets into separate privacy-focused networks or protocols. That process sometimes isolated liquidity and made it harder for assets to interact with the broader DeFi ecosystem.
Starknet’s approach tries to avoid that by integrating privacy into the same token environment where decentralized applications already operate.
With STRK20, users could shield tokens, transfer them privately, interact with DeFi protocols anonymously, and later return those tokens to a public state when needed.
All of this happens within the same asset and the same ecosystem, without forcing users into separate systems.
Developers believe this composable approach could make privacy far easier to adopt across decentralized finance.
If the model gains traction, it could mark an important shift in how blockchain networks handle financial confidentiality.
For now, STRK20 represents another step in the ongoing effort to balance the transparency that blockchains are known for with the privacy that many users, especially institutions, increasingly demand.
