Spectators witnessing presale revolution Pushd (PUSHD) rockets – Still time to invest as Ethereum (ETH) & Polkadot (DOT) whales join-up!

With its presale currently underway and attracting attention from Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) whales, there’s still time for investors to join this presale revolution and become part of Pushd’s (PUSHD) groundbreaking journey. Stay tuned as Pushd (PUSHD) paves the way for the future of decentralized online marketplaces.
Anticipating Ethereum’s (ETH) “Dencan” Upgrade
The weekly price analysis for Ethereum (ETH) shows a notable increase of 3.46%, with prices ranging between $2,242 and $2,359. This surge in Ethereum’s (ETH) value is attributed to the upcoming upgrade known as “Dencan”, scheduled for February 7th 2024. The anticipation surrounding this upgrade has positively impacted Ethereum’s (ETH) price.
Ethereum’s (ETH) support is evident within the Ascending Broadening Wedge pattern, with Ethereum (ETH) finding stability around $2,200. Ethereum (ETH) aims to surpass key resistance levels at $2,250 and $2,300, with bullish momentum anticipated upon a decisive move above $2,350. Additionally, analysis suggests a potential upside breakout.
Bullish Momentum for Polkadot (DOT) over?
Polkadot (DOT) has demonstrated a bullish trend in the weekly price analysis since the end of January with an impressive increase of 5.15%. However throughout the previous week, Polkadot (DOT) experienced a substantial downswing, falling from $7.01 to $6.60. Currently, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $6.74 and it looks like the short time bullish rise is over.
The recent surge in Polkadot’s (DOT) price is supported by heightened trading volume, adding reliability to the breakout potential. With Polkadot (DOT) trading above the EMAs, there is optimism among investors for further upward movement. According to Polkadot (DOT) price predictions, the cryptocurrency has the potential to reach $11.87 by the end of 2024.
Spectators Witnessing Presale Revolution of Pushd (PUSHD)
As the first Web3 platform with a fully decentralized marketplace, Pushd (PUSHD) has secured a significant advantage in an increasingly expanding market. With its innovative approach, Pushd (PUSHD) connects buyers and sellers worldwide, offering instant deposits and withdrawals. This accessibility and convenience have garnered lots of attention from investors.
The exponential growth of the global e-commerce sector, projected to surpass a market value of $6 trillion by 2024, underscores the immense potential for platforms like Pushd (PUSHD) to thrive. With a comprehensive suite of utilities within its ecosystem, Pushd (PUSHD) is poised to revolutionize the way people engage in online transactions.
Furthermore, Pushd (PUSHD) incentivizes user engagement and participation through its rewards program, offering crypto rewards for completing specific tasks and achieving milestones. Through decentralized governance, users can actively contribute to platform enhancements by suggesting changes and participating in voting processes.
With the presale currently in Stage 4 at only $0.08 per Pushd (PUSHD) token and attracting significant attention from investors, including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) whales, there is still ample opportunity for individuals to join and become part of Pushd’s (PUSHD) groundbreaking journey.
