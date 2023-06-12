Sparklo (SPRK) Shines as Investors Leave Near Protocol (NEAR) And Hedera (HBAR) Amid Price Crash

Sparklo has welcomed another batch of investors who have come to recognize the growing momentum of the project. This is coming after the Hedera (HBAR) token and Near Protocol (NEAR) witnessed massive negative price actions.
Sparklo (SPRK) – a viable investment alternative for investors
Sparklo is gearing up to become a cutting-edge investment platform where investors can invest in solid treasures like Gold, Silver and Platinum. There’s also the option to trade these valuable assets on the platform using fractionalized NFTs that act as digital placeholders for these real-world assets. At the moment, Sparklo is seeing an influx of investors, particularly from Hedera (HBAR) and Near Protocol (NEAR), following a massive bearish run for the tokens.
The sustained momentum shown by Sparklo is part of the reason investors are joining the project. Sparklo is currently enjoying an increased reputation across the crypto market. Also, the SPRK token is following a similar price trajectory to Bitcoin’s early days. As such, crypto analysts have projected that the SPRK token’s value may rise by up to 1,500% before the end of the year. Crypto experts also believe the SPRK token may become the next blue-chip crypto in the long term. Investors can join this high-potential opportunity by buying the SPRK token at the price of only $0.036 per token currently.
Security-wise, Sparklo has ensured the safety of investors’ assets as the token’s liquidity will be locked for 100 years to prevent a rug-pull scenario. Moreso, Interfi Network has passed the audit of the Sparklo project and the BlockAudit Report Team has verified the project’s KYC. Sparklo represents an innovative investment opportunity that will provide massive ROI in the near future. Click the link below to purchase the token.
Hedera (HBAR) loses significant price value
Hedera (HBAR) is a decentralized public network that allows members to create decentralized apps (DApps). Hedera (HBAR) lost 2.90% of its price value in the last 24 hours. This leaves Hedera (HBAR) trading at $0.048 at the time of this writing. The 24-hour trading volume of Hedera (HBAR) has risen by over 93.60% to reach $37.17 presently. Hedera (HBAR) has lost 7% of its value in the last few days, raising concerns over the future of the project.
Crypto experts are expecting the bearish run of Hedera (HBAR) to extend into the next few days. As such, it would be wise to diversify to a better alternative like Sparklo. Hedera (HBAR) investors have joined the Sparklo ongoing token presale, which crypto experts project will give significant gains in the future.
Near Protocol (NEAR) sheds price value as investors jump ship
Near Protocol (NEAR) is a community-run layer 1 blockchain that facilitates quick transactions and high interoperability for DApps developers. Near Protocol (NEAR) lost 10% of its value in the last 24 hours. This development leaves Near Protocol (NEAR) trading at $1.48 currently. The Near Protocol (NEAR) 24-hour trading volume increased by 83% to stay at $89 million currently.
The technical analysis of Near Protocol (NEAR) shows that the bear moments are still very much active, which shows that Near Protocol (NEAR) is in the bear market. The sudden spike in the trading volume of Near Protocol (NEAR) may be a move by investors to sell off their tokens amid the scorching reality of the price slump. However, with Sparklo, investors will find a stable investment opportunity with a high growth potential. Near Protocol (NEAR) coin holders have moved over to the ongoing Sparklo token presale where significant gains will likely be made.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.