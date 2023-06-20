Sparklo (SPRK) Sees New Investors As Litecoin (LTC), Cosmos (ATOM) Price Crash

The emergence of cryptocurrencies has changed the financial system in a variety of ways. Investors were optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies like Cosmos (ATOM) and Litecoin (LTC), now among the most commonly traded ones.
With the exception of Sparklo, a new investment initiative aiming to reinvent blockchain investment, most cryptocurrencies are currently at the bottom, forcing investors to reconsider their choices.
Sparklo (SPRK), the innovative investment platform
With Sparklo, users can trade and invest in precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum, in small or large amounts. Each investment will cause a blockchain transaction that will result in the creation and fractionalization of an NFT that customers may purchase. Retail investors who might not have access to conventional investing methods now have the opportunity to purchase Silver, Platinum, and Gold bars thanks to Sparklo.
To be a part of this top-tier project, willing investors can buy into the second presale stage of Sparklo. SPRK tokens are selling for $0.04. Many whales have tagged Sparklo as a potential blue-chip project. Analysts have also predicted a price increase of up to 1,500% by the end of the year.
The fact that liquidity is locked in for 100 years is one of the main characteristics that make Sparklo secure. This indicates that there is little risk of the founders pulling a rug. InterFi Network has thoroughly evaluated Sparklo’s smart contract.
Litecoin (LTC) prices drop by a massive 15%
Litecoin (LTC) has suffered losses throughout June, which made for a reasonably terrible month for the price of Litecoin (LTC). Litecoin (LTC) was anticipated to be the exception considering that the altcoin has a significant network development event coming up shortly, even if most other cryptocurrencies have been going through the same thing.
The price of Litecoin (LTC), which is currently trading at $74.96 at the time of writing, has dropped by approximately 15% during the past week. At the beginning of the month, Litecoin (LTC) was trading at $97.5 and was poised to break through the resistance level at that price. But failure to do so resulted in a slump fueled by widespread market pessimism.
Cosmos (ATOM) takes hit amidst SEC lawsuit
Cosmos (ATOM) has recently suffered a significant price decline. Cosmos (ATOM) was at the top of the list when the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the Binance exchange for, among other things, trading in unregistered securities. The coin, which had been gradually recovering from a catastrophic 2022, took a hit from this news as investors pulled their money out of altcoins and, in some cases, the whole cryptocurrency market.
After the SEC declared Cosmos (ATOM) to be an unregistered investment, the slide turned into a plunge, and in early June, it fell below $10. The value of Cosmos (ATOM) on June 16th, 2023, is around $8.672. There were 346.6 million Cosmos (ATOM) in use at the time. The coin’s market cap increased to slightly over $3 billion, making it the 22nd largest cryptocurrency by that measure.
