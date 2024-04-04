From Explosion to Prosperity: Bitgert’s Price Surge and Your Profit Potential

For weeks, bears and bulls have continued to battle for market dominance as the halving event of the most prominent cryptocurrency approaches.
Late last month, bulls pushed hard to set an all-time high for Bitcoin before the anticipated event. Despite this, BTC transitioned into a consolidation phase before a further decline in the last few days, asking questions about its forecasted surge in April.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin’s price trajectory, Bitgert Coin is proving to be the ultimate choice for renowned investors in the market. Investors have identified the Bitgert project as one that would lead them to a substantial financial win this year.
Boasting real solutions, unique features, and a rapidly growing ecosystem, Bitgert seems ready to migrate many to prosperity in 2024.
What’s Next For Bitcoin?
Last week, Bitcoin’s price encountered significant buying pressure in the crucial support regions (i.e., $62,000 and $59,000), which led to a renewed bullish trend in its price action. During this period, Bulls attempted to push BTC into the $72,000 resistance region.
Despite the bullish effort, bulls fell short of the bearish pressure, and Bitcoin couldn’t break through this crucial resistance zone. After a consequent fall of nearly 4.5% in less than a week, BTC traded between the $65,069 support and the $71,551 resistance in the same period.
While it seems the market is bleeding, and BTC is down by nearly 0.5% compared to its price yesterday, the current pullback in BTC price could be a sign of a healthy market correction, not necessarily a cause for panic.
Experts believe Bitcoin will make a significant rally at some point before its halving event.
Bitgert Coin to Reward Investors in April
Labelled by top analysts as one of the lucrative projects of 2024, Bitgert Coin has grown to be a must-have for investors seeking an easy way to a prosperous year.
Bitgert outperforms its competitors, like Solana, Avalanche, Tron, etc., in cost and efficiency by depending on a proof-of-authority (PoA) architecture to provide quick block times and ultra-low gas fees. Through the Brise Chain, Bitgert’s native blockchain, Bitgert can process transactions at super-fast speed, reaching up to 100K transactions per second (TPS).
Other native products aside from Brise Chain within the Bitgert ecosystem include Bitgert Exchange, Bitgert, P2P Marketplace, LocalBitgert, etc. These growing number of solutions and projects hosted (like Miidas NFT Marketplace, Pupazzi Punk, BRISE Paradise, etc.) have attracted more users and grown traction within Bitgert’s ecosystem.
Conclusion
While Ethereum and Solana are facing network congestion and bot attacks, Bitgert’s deflationary feature and focus on providing users with innovative solutions are setting it up for an exponential surge in its market value.
To know more about Bitgert, Visit https://bitgert.com
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.