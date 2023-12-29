Sparklo (SPRK) Progresses In Fifth Presale Stage As Cardano (ADA) Paints A “Death-Cross Pattern”

Smart investors always search for the best profit opportunities in the cryptocurrency industry before selecting a project. Sparklo is one such opportunity. Interested individuals may participate in the Sparklo presale early and earn more significantly because the SPRK token is significantly undervalued. Good presale opportunities are rare; even more uncommon is a more impeccable opportunity like Sparklo.
Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, just printed a pattern that has not been seen since 2021. Investors are uncertain, considering the backlash of the SEC, claiming that Cardano (ADA) is a security.
Sparklo (SPRK) third presale stage progresses
An Ethereum-based platform, Sparklo, aims to build a trading and investment platform that will enable users to invest in precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum assets online. Every investment made through Sparklo will result in the creation and fractionalization of an NFT by utilizing the scalability of the blockchain. Sparklo makes investing in precious metals simple for even novice investors.
You may purchase SPRK tokens for just $0.0088 with a 30% bonus during Sparklo’s fifth presale stage, which is currently active. Top cryptocurrency analysts forecast that the price of SPRK tokens will increase by over 1,500% before the end of the year, making this a fantastic investment decision.
The groundbreaking nature of Sparklo’s use case is not the only factor driving investors to purchase this token in large quantities. Security is also drawing a lot of investors to Sparklo. Interfi thoroughly audited Sparklo’s smart contract and determined it to be error-free. The 100-year liquidity lockup also makes the project unable to rug.
“Death-Cross” pattern shows up on Cardano (ADA) chart amid SEC suits
On the daily price chart of Cardano’s ADA token, a rival to Ethereum, a technical analysis pattern known as “death cross” has surfaced. When the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses below the 200-day SMA, it is known as a death cross. Practitioners of technical analysis regard the death cross as a sign that the market is poised to plunge. According to the charting tool TradingView, ADA’s 50- and 200-day SMAs crossed negatively over the weekend, confirming the first death cross since December 2021.
The SEC’s classification of several tokens, including Cardano (ADA), as securities in its case against Binance caught cryptocurrency traders off guard earlier this month. IOG, a Cardano (ADA) development business, swiftly denied the SEC’s assertion. Although Cardano is up as we move into 2024 we believe there are many better options currently on the market for large investors.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.